Moto3 rider “hospitalised under observation”, family request “maximum privacy”

MTA KTM’s Matteo Bertelle will continue to be unavailable to ride at the Spanish Grand Prix in just under two weeks as he remains under “continuous medical monitoring” according to a statement from the team.

The 21-year-old Italian was involved in an accident before the Qatar Grand Prix and was forced to miss last weekend’s Moto3 race where he wasn’t replaced.

For the Spanish Grand Prix on 25–27 April, Bertelle – who was on Moto3 pole position in Thailand and Argentina before scoring a maiden podium in Austin – will be replaced by Vicente Perez, who was last in action in 2024 for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team to replace Xabi Zurutuza before the Spaniard became old enough to race.

“He [Bertelle] is currently hospitalised under observation,” says a statement from the MTA team.

“The young Italian talent is in clinically stable condition, though complications require continuous medical monitoring.

“At this time, Matteo's family has requested maximum privacy, a request that the team fully respects and understands. Any updates regarding his condition will be shared when possible and only with the family's consent, exclusively through official team statements.

“In the meantime, while awaiting his full recovery, the team has decided to hand over the bike to a familiar face in the paddock: Vicente Perez Selfa, who will take Bertelle's place starting from the upcoming GP of Jerez.

“The Valencian rider, who previously collaborated with the team in 2020, will race with number 32, as his usual number 21 is currently taken by another rider on the grid.”