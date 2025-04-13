2025 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail, where Angel Piqueras won a four way battle to the finish.

 The Moto3 class got racing underway as the sun set and gave a thrilling final lap under the Qatar floodlights, resulting in a photo finish  for round four-won by Angel Piqueras by the slimmest of margins.

The Japanese riders had lead the previous two laps over the line, but the final lap saw Piqueras ready to spring to life, batting with Furusato who looked to have shut the door on the Spaniard.

The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider was aware of the riders around him and cut back to get into position, with Furusato running a tighter defensive line.

Pulling alongside, on the inside the KTM out-powered the Honda over the line - but only just - the 0.009s margin nothing more than a tyre difference in the photo still image.

It is the third win for Piqueras and his second of the season, after also tasting victory in Argentina.
 

Furusato was the best finisher remaining in the class from the 2024 race, where the Honda Team Asia rider featured on the podium, in third. The Japanese rider bravely made it out on track to qualify after a hard fall earlier in the day, so had already had to work hard in the race picking up ten places to take second after catching the lead group, with the Japanese rider thanking his team for getting the bike ready for lights out.

Yamanaka started from pole for the first time in his world championship career, the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider was immediately a frontrunner and tried his luck up the other side of his fellow countryman, for a close third and a team 1-3 on the rostrum.

Front row starter Joel Kelso had also been a long term feature of the lead group, but was looking as if staying in touch was becoming a tall order when the in-fighting ahead kept him in play. The LevelUP - MTA rider was a close fourth in the run to the line.

2025 Moto3 Qatar  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)33m 17.268s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.009s
3Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.042s
4Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.097s
5Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+7.295s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+10.309s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+10.474s
8Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+10.561s
9Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+12.115s
10Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+12.121s
11Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+12.165s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+12.251s
13Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+12.444s
14Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+12.647s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+20.102s
16David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+24.334s
17Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+29.158s
18Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+29.158s
19Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+29.352s
20Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)DNF
21Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)DNF
22Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)DNF
24DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)DNF

Already a race winner in Thailand and last time out in Austin, Rueda launched from third and looked to be biding his time in the group, only hitting the front over the closing laps. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider suddenly slipped from the front to the back of the group on the penultimate lap, with his bike emitting a puff of smoke to end his chances as the last lap began, a rare bike failure in the lightweight class ending his day.

David Almansa had worked his way to the front of the chasing group, pushing hard he slipped out of fifth with eight laps remaining, re-joining the Leopard rider finished 16th, just missing out on a point.

Riccardo Rossi picked up the mantle behind the leaders, but could neither catch or be caught, finishing a lonely fifth for Rivacold Snipers.

A further three second wait saw the three man battle for sixth hit the chequered flag, with David Munoz leading the group over the line for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP. The Spaniard had made big moves from eleventh on the grid to at one point lead the chasing racers before he was caught by Dennis Foggia as he crashed out, going for a gap which didn’t exist, leaving Munoz to fight back from 13th.

Luca Lunetta was right behind in seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with compatriot and teammate Stefano Nepa a close eighth.

The fight for ninth was equally close, with Nicola Carraro next to finish for the Snipers team, holding off rookie Guido Pini, who took his first top ten finish for Liqui Moly Intact GP.


Alvaro Carpe was the top rookie qualifier in sixth, but blew his race chances when a moment of madness in Q2 saw him ride back onto the racing line when out of contention for a fast lap, and slow and looking over his shoulder right in front of Scott Ogden, wiping out the CIP Green Power rider.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was handed a double long lap penalty for the incident and was sat in sixth before  his first trip around the loop, re-joining 17th before the second trip saw him in 21st. A huge comeback ride saw him up to seventh briefly in the last laps, finishing a hard fought eleventh.

Ogden never really recovered from his 14th place on the grid, and was again right next to Carpe on track, crossing the line in twelfth.

Also in the same group on track, Ruche Moodley placed 13th for Denssi Racing BOE, a third points finish in four races for the rookie.

The remaining points on offer went to Jacob Roulstone in 14th for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and his teammate Valentin Perrone, who was a distant 15th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Adrian Fernandez also had a penalty to serve, for crashing into the side of Foggia on Friday. The Leopard rider found Foggia’s bike sat in the long lap loop as he took it as he crashed out, and an issue seemed to fester after for the Leopard rider, who eventually retired to the pits with seven laps left to run.

Cormac Buchanan also failed to go the distance, sparks flying as he suffered a familiar fall at the popular turn five.

A  rostrum visit in Austin showed more improvement for Matteo Bertelle, who had also secured poles in the first two rounds. The Italian is absent in Qatar for Level Up - MTA after fracturing his arm and leg between rounds. The Italian was not replaced by the team..

Joel Esteban was a very late sub for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, with rookie Maximo Quiles out of action after just one round. - a fracture to his right thumb was was only detected after further checks on arrival in Qatar. Esteban had his first track session in qualifying, where he placed 21st, though he unfortunately failed to finish the race. The remaining MLav rider, Eddie O’Shea was 18th.

Adrian Cruces had been filling in for Noah Dettwiler through the opening of the season, and was immediately called in by the MLav Team to cover for the absent Marcos Uriarte in Qatar, but he too is out of action after he sustained a fracture to his foot after a tumble in FP1.

Championship Standings

Piqueras takes over at the top of the standings after his win, on 67 and just one point ahead of Rueda after his DNF.

Kelso moves into third overall with 41, just passing the absent Bertelle and Fernandez who also didn’t finish.

Carpe remains the highest scoring rookie, moving onto a total of 35 after his dash through the pack.

