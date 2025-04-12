2025 Qatar Moto3 - Qualifying Results

The Moto3 qualifying session saw Ryusei Yamanaka impress, riding solo for pole position, ahead of round four of the championship in Qatar.

With a crash halting late progression, it was Yamanaka who claimed his first world championship pole in style, solo on track and not in need of a tow.

The Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider timed his lap to perfection towards the end of the session to take over at the top of the timesheets with the best time of the weekend so far under the floodlights, a 2m 02.638s effort, allowing the Japanese rider to line up at the front of the grid on Sunday for the first time in his career.

Joel Kelso’s Friday was all about working on his solo pace, but come Q2 the Australian took a different approach, tucking in behind Jose Antonio Rueda to gain from his slipstream and finish second in qualifying for LevelUp - MTA just 0.041s slower.

Championship leader Rueda topped practice on Friday, so arrived to qualifying with the best time of the riders straight to Q2 and his lap in front of Kelso was good enough for third, completing an all KTM front row.

Riccardo Rossi was the top Honda in fourth for Rivacold Snipers, just ahead of Angel Piqueras in fifth on the second MT Helmets bike, not close enough to catch teammate Yamanaka up ahead on track on his best run.

Alvaro Carpe was the highest rookie qualifier in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, but the late crash for Scott Ogden was caused by the teenager, with the move being scrutinised by race direction.

After some tough moves on track with Adrian Fernandez the Spaniard was in no position to go faster on his final run, but instead of letting riders on a quick lap pass safely, Carpe instead pulled back onto the racing line, moving slowly and looking behind he moved straight into the path of Ogden, who was left sat in the gravel.



2025 Moto3 Qatar - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 02.638s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.041s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.276s 4 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.300s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.362s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.471s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.600s 8 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.776s 9 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.919s 10 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.984s 11 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.157s 12 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.268s 13 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +1.351s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.423s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.489s 16 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.498s 17 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.909s 18 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.097s Q1 19 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 04.517s 20 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 2m 04.531s 21 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) 2m 04.549s 22 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2m 04.696s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 04.790s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 05.132s

Fernandez was the best of the riders to come through Q1 for Leopard, but, as expected, received a penalty for taking out Dennis Foggia in the second session on the opening day. The Leopard rider was awarded a trip around the long lap loop in the race, qualifying seventh gives him a strong chance no limit the damage in the race.

David Almansa was right behind his teammate on track and on the timing screens in eighth, with Italian rookie Guido Pini ninth for Liqui Moly IntactGP and fellow countryman Nicola Carraro also inside the top ten on the second Snipers bike, all within a second of pole.

David Munoz was on pole last time out in Texas, but after squandering an early chance at a slipstream behind both Leopard bikes to the line in the session as he was already attempting overtakes, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider will this time be further down the grid in eleventh.

Taiyo Furusato crashed hard in FP2 earlier in the day, but made it out on track battered and bruised for Honda Team Asia, to collect twelfth, with Foggia 13th for Aspar. CIP Green Power’s Ogden slipped to 15th after his fall.

Tatchakorn Buasri secured his first automatic Q2 appearance, finishing Friday 14th after a late burst of pace. Qualifying saw the Honda Team Asia rider 18th , just ahead of Luca Lunetta who suffered after being the last rider to set a lap, leaving him off the schedule of the pack for SIC58 Squadra Corse.



Q1 - Fernandez mitigates penalty damage with progression



The Leopard teammates took control of Q1 with Fernandez ahead heading into the pits, before Almansa beat his time to swap places on their return to track.

Cormac Buchanan (17th in Q2) joined them with the third best time for Denssi racing - BOE , but a second slower than Almansa, with Stefano Nepa(15th) needing an overtake on Valentin Perrone on tack to steal the last spot.

That left his fellow countryman as the first rider out of luck, lining up 19th for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

An early issue saw MLav Racing rider Eddie O’Shea beck in the pits after his sighting lap and out of sync with the other nine riders on track. A late fall stalled any hopes of late improvement, leaving the British rider 23rd.



Matteo Bertelle, currently fourth in the championship, with good qualifying form after picking up poles in the first two rounds, is not riding for Level Up - MTA in Qatar after fracturing his arm and leg between rounds. The Italian is not replaced for the round.

A training incident also took CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rookie Maximo Quiles out of action after just one race - where he qualified second, fracturing his right thumb, which was only detected on arrival in Qatar.

Aspar have named Joel Esteban on the entry list as a late replacement for the teenager, with his first track time coming in the morning FP2 session, qualifying 21st.

Adrian Cruces had been filling in for Noah Dettwiler, and was brought back by the MLav Team to cover for the absent Marcos Uriarte in Qatar, but he sustained a fracture to his foot in his FP1 fall, so misses the remainder of the weekend.