2025 Qatar Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Jose Antonio Rueda lead the opening day of Moto3 action in Qatar for round four of the championship, with the fastest lap on Friday set under the floodlights, sending the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider directly to Q2 with the top time.

The cooler conditions after the sun set in Lusail allowed for improvments, with the #99 leading the Moto3 class after practice, with a best of 2m 03.277s set heading into the final five minutes as the Spaniard looked at home solo or in a group.

Rueda, who has never previously a point scorer in Qatar - the Spaniard missed the round last season through illness - had competition with the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI bikes working together on track to fill the top three.

Ryusei Yamanaka was second quickest , just 0.244s behind and was also fast when flying solo, with Angel Piqueras picking up third as he bit the bullet and took the advantages coming his way with the teamwork he seems to prefer to avoid, with all of the top three KTM runners.

Dennis Foggia was inside the top five for the first time since he began his Moto3 return, but it was not all good news for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider, assisted from his bike by Adrian Fernandez, who attempted a pass there was no room for, with his time holding firm for fourth with Foggia out of action for the rest of the session.



2025 Moto3 Qatar - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 03.277s 2 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.244s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.314s 4 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.348s 5 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.509s 6 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.620s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.793s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.831s 9 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.862s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.956s 11 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.989s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.039s 13 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.046s 14 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.174s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.203s 16 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.353s 17 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.500s 18 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.527s 19 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.536s 20 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.569s 21 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1.805s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2.746s 23 Adrian Cruces SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNS

Rivacold Snipers rider Riccardo Rossi was the top Honda in fifth, but over half a second away from Rueda’s best.

Sixth went to David Munoz. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was fastest in the earlier blistering heat, but started 22nd in practice, then spent most of the session in the pits.

Back on track there was work to be done as the clock was rapidly ticking down, causing the Spaniard to pull out a lap full of overtakes to climb to sixth.

Alvaro Carpe was the top rookie for Red Bull KTM Ajo, putting both of bikes inside the top ten in seventh.

Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato was a solid eighth, Nicola Carraro ninth for the Snipers team, with Luca Lunetta making huge improvements for SIC58 Squadra Corse to complete the top ten.

Eleventh place went to Scott Ogden on the CIP Green Power bike, the twelfth best rider was Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), Joel Kelso finshed 13th after solo work for LevelUp - MTA and a late lap from Tachakorn Buasri which elevated him from 19th to 14th completed the automatic Q2 qualifiers.

Returning rider Jacob Roulstone was the man to just miss out in 15th, with Fernandez also out of Q2 in 16th, with his move on Foggia under investigation by race direction, and a possible penalty to come.

There was a fall for Stefano Nepa (20th), with just under twenty minutes remaining, sliding a long way through turn 13, holding his ankle after a fast crash.

David Almansa (17th )also ended his session in the gravel, this time at turn 6, with Foggia the only other faller.

The first session of the day saw Munoz lead FP1, but over two seconds off the old lap record after hitting the top with a fiery lap, speeding past Rueda.

Yamanaka was a close second, just 0.015 separating the pair, and Rueda finished third in the slow session, caused by the hot conditions at the track.

Pini was the top rookie in FP1, in fourth, ahead of Austin podium finisher Kelso in fifth.

The session saw the last flying laps cancelled by a late, huge fall at turn 14 for Adrian Cruces, leaving him strewn on the blue and yellow paint at that corner as the chequered flag waved. The replacement rider was the only faller in the first session.

There are several rider changes ahead of the Qatar round.

Fourth in the championship, with poles at the opening two rounds and a podium finish in Texas, Matteo Bertelle is out of action for Level Up - MTA after suffering fractures to his arm and leg last Sunday (6 April). The Italian is not replaced.

A further training incident has taken CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rookie Maximo Quiles out of action, fracturing his right thumb in a fall between rounds, which was not initially detected until he was checked again in Qatar by the medics, with a further X-ray revealing the issue.

Aspar have named Joel Esteban on the entry list as a late replacement for the teenager, who had impressed on his debut weekend at COTA qualifying second and leading briefly on his way to a fifth place finish.

Adrian Cruces had been filling in for Noah Dettwiler in his absence, with the Swiss rider back in action, Cruces gets another round as he returns, this time replacing Marcos Uriarte , who also missed the last round in Austin. Cruces was diagnosed with a fracture to his left foot following his FP1 fall, so is now also out of the Qatar weekend, aiming to be fit in time for his Junior GP campaign start.

