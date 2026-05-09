2026 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from Qualifying for the round five, the French Moto3 Grand Prix at Le Mans, where Adrian Fernandez claimed pole position.
Qualifying in Le Mans for the Moto3 French Grand Prix saw Adrian Fernandez take pole position after a blistering solo run.
The Leopard rider had asked his team for changes to the Honda overnight and the tweaks paid off, and after setting the pace in FP2, he chose to run solo for the entire 15 minute session, with no need of a tow for a best lap of 1m 40.044s.
The Spaniard took over from fellow countryman Maximo Quiles at the top of the timesheets.
Gaviota Aspar rider Quiles, who was on pole at the last round in Jerez - going on to win the race - also has a good record in France, taking the top spot on the grid in 2025 in what was just his second race weekend.
This time the number 28 bike will sit in second, finishing just 0.140s slower on the KTM.
Joel Kelso has looked back to his best on arrival in France, now settled at the MLav team. The Australian slotted in behind their former rider Marco Morelli, who lead him around to third to complete the front row, with the Aspar rider just behind in the standings for fourth.
David Munoz cut his way through the traffic on track to take fifth for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team after finishing Friday fastest.
Veda Pratama topped the times twice on his way to sixth for Honda Team Asia, the top rookie in Q2.
He had competition for top rookie honours from Brian Uriarte, who was just slightly slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo in seventh.
His team-mate, Alvaro Carpe, was the best of the riders to come through Q1 in eighth.
Matteo Bertelle and Eddie O’Shea, who was in turn tucked in behind Kelso on track, completed the top ten, with O’Shea just outside half a second off the lead time.
Guido Pini crashed again, right at the end of the session, but had done enough for eleventh on the second Leopard.
Jesus Rios attempted to leave the pits for his final flying lapss with the tyre warmer still attached to his rear wheel, pulling over for the marshals to remove it, the rookie then stalled - ending the chances for any improvements for the Rivacold Snipers rider.
Official French Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s
All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s
Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s
Q1 - Carpe cruises to Q2 session
Carpe worked hard at the front of the Red Bull branded bikes to come away with the top time in the first qualifying session.
The Ajo rider was joined by CIP Green Power’s Adrian Cruces (17th) and CODE Motorsports rider Cormac Buchanan (15th)- both leaders over the fifteen minutes, with Buchanan running solo. The final progression slot went to Pini, who had just missed out on going straight to Q2 on Friday.
An early crash put Pini on the back foot. Repairs in the Leopard garage saw the Italian back out with six minutes remaining, with no time to his name at that point. Slotting in behind Carpe saw enough late gains to hold onto fourth.
This time it was Casey O’Gorman just out of luck - a later faller from his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike as he pushed to find the extra tenths needed. Zen Mitani crashed around the same time in the same corner - Chemin aux Boeuf.
Joel Esteban stayed out for a lap that saw him first as the whole of the rest of the field pulled into the pits. Being out of Sync did not pay off - the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider finished sixth for 20th on the grid.
Rico Salmela was out on track after a huge crash through turn one in the FP2 session, one in a series of five falls in just two minutes. Coming off worst, his fast crash left his bike destroyed. The Tech3 team got the Finnish rider on track for Q1, placing ninth for 23rd on the grid.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
2026 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 40.044s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.140s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.160s
|4
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.216s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.236s
|6
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.260s
|7
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.297s
|8
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.275s
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.483s
|10
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.639s
|11
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.712s
|12
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.717s
|13
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.831s
|14
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.922s
|15
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.969s
|16
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.060s
|17
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.101s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.452s
|Q1
|19
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 40.897s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 40.984s
|21
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 41.137s
|22
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 41.307s
|23
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|1m 41.350s
|24
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|1m 41.401
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 41.520s
|26
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 42.085s