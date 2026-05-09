2026 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying in Le Mans for the Moto3 French Grand Prix saw Adrian Fernandez take pole position after a blistering solo run.

The Leopard rider had asked his team for changes to the Honda overnight and the tweaks paid off, and after setting the pace in FP2, he chose to run solo for the entire 15 minute session, with no need of a tow for a best lap of 1m 40.044s.

The Spaniard took over from fellow countryman Maximo Quiles at the top of the timesheets.

Gaviota Aspar rider Quiles, who was on pole at the last round in Jerez - going on to win the race - also has a good record in France, taking the top spot on the grid in 2025 in what was just his second race weekend.

This time the number 28 bike will sit in second, finishing just 0.140s slower on the KTM.

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Joel Kelso has looked back to his best on arrival in France, now settled at the MLav team. The Australian slotted in behind their former rider Marco Morelli, who lead him around to third to complete the front row, with the Aspar rider just behind in the standings for fourth.

David Munoz cut his way through the traffic on track to take fifth for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team after finishing Friday fastest.

Veda Pratama topped the times twice on his way to sixth for Honda Team Asia, the top rookie in Q2.

He had competition for top rookie honours from Brian Uriarte, who was just slightly slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo in seventh.

His team-mate, Alvaro Carpe, was the best of the riders to come through Q1 in eighth.

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Matteo Bertelle and Eddie O’Shea, who was in turn tucked in behind Kelso on track, completed the top ten, with O’Shea just outside half a second off the lead time.

Guido Pini crashed again, right at the end of the session, but had done enough for eleventh on the second Leopard.

Jesus Rios attempted to leave the pits for his final flying lapss with the tyre warmer still attached to his rear wheel, pulling over for the marshals to remove it, the rookie then stalled - ending the chances for any improvements for the Rivacold Snipers rider.

Official French Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s

All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s

Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s

Q1 - Carpe cruises to Q2 session

Carpe worked hard at the front of the Red Bull branded bikes to come away with the top time in the first qualifying session.

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The Ajo rider was joined by CIP Green Power’s Adrian Cruces (17th) and CODE Motorsports rider Cormac Buchanan (15th)- both leaders over the fifteen minutes, with Buchanan running solo. The final progression slot went to Pini, who had just missed out on going straight to Q2 on Friday.

An early crash put Pini on the back foot. Repairs in the Leopard garage saw the Italian back out with six minutes remaining, with no time to his name at that point. Slotting in behind Carpe saw enough late gains to hold onto fourth.

This time it was Casey O’Gorman just out of luck - a later faller from his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike as he pushed to find the extra tenths needed. Zen Mitani crashed around the same time in the same corner - Chemin aux Boeuf.

Joel Esteban stayed out for a lap that saw him first as the whole of the rest of the field pulled into the pits. Being out of Sync did not pay off - the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider finished sixth for 20th on the grid.

Rico Salmela was out on track after a huge crash through turn one in the FP2 session, one in a series of five falls in just two minutes. Coming off worst, his fast crash left his bike destroyed. The Tech3 team got the Finnish rider on track for Q1, placing ninth for 23rd on the grid.

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Full qualifying results can be found below.

2026 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 40.044s 2 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.140s 3 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.160s 4 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.216s 5 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.236s 6 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.260s 7 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.297s 8 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.275s 9 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.483s 10 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.639s 11 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.712s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.717s 13 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.831s 14 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.922s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.969s 16 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.060s 17 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.101s 18 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.452s Q1 19 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 40.897s 20 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) 1m 40.984s 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 41.137s 22 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 41.307s 23 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 41.350s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 41.401 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 41.520s 26 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 42.085s



