2026 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The Friday Moto3 at Le Mans saw David Munoz looking fully back from his earlier injury break as he pushed his way back to the top of the timesheets to lead the charge for the direct Q2 places ahead of round five, the French Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was not short of competition for the top spot, bouncing back to jump above his team-mate to finish the day with the best time, a 1m 40.211s lap.

Almansa was still pushing to finish the session first, pushing so hard he suffered a late crash at Garage Vert, but had done enough for second, just 0.014s slower then Munoz.

The KTM top three was completed by Marco Morelli, like the other front runners the Aspar rider spent much of the session either solo or chased, on his way to third.

Hakim Danish was the top rookie, tucking in behind fast riders, including Almansa, to take his MT Helmets bike to fourth.

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The Malaysian had tough competition from Brian Uriarte, with the newcomer a close fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez was sixth quickest and once again the top Honda rider for Leopard, just ahead of Scott Ogden who made a late push up the order to finish seventh for CIP Green Power.

Maximo was the best of the riders to fall in the session, the Jerez race winner recovered to eighth on the second Gaviota Aspar entry.

Veda Pratama provided another solid rookie performance for ninth with Honda Team Asia, while Valentin Perrone did enough to complete the top 10, for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Joel Kelso lead the session briefly on his way to eleventh for GRYD - MLav Racing.

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The remining Q2 spots went to Level Up - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle in 12th, Rivacold Snipers rookie Jesus Rios in 13th and Eddie O’Shea on the second MLav bike in 14th.

The session was crash filled, leading to a loaded, talent heavy Q1 for Saturday.

Just missing out in 15th was Guido Pini, who was on pole at Le Mans in 2025.

The Leopard rider was one of three fallers in quick succession with 25 minutes still to run, along with Ryusei Yamanaka (20th) and Alvaro Carpe, who had topped the morning session, but hit the paint on his last lap on his return to track, leaving the Red Bull rider down in 17th.

There were also falls for Ruche Moodley, Scott Ogden and Adrian Cruces, with the latters late crash causing a yellow flag that halted the chance of late progress and recovery for many in the field.

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Moto3 Practice times:

2026 French Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 40.211s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.014s 3 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.085s 4 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.232s 5 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.387s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.425s 7 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.535s 8 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.543s 9 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.568s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.622s 11 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.623s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.634s 13 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.791s 14 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.792s 15 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.813s 16 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.910s 17 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.923s 18 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.991s 19 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.992s 20 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.064s 21 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.111s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.285s 23 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.365s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.534s 25 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.578s 26 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.729s



Official French Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s

All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s

Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s

Free Practice 1

After several changes of lead, the first session in France saw Carpe fastest after a lap chasing Munoz, but only just - with Almansa finishing just 0.059s slower.

The lap that had taken Adrian Fernandez to the stop of the standings remained good enough for third, with Munoz fourth and Bertelle completing the top five.

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The session marked a step forward for Kelso and the MLav team, also enjoying a stint in the number one slot on his way to sixth, in a much more competitive session for both team and rider.

Hakim Danish was the best of the rookies in seventh, just ahead of championship leader Quiles, who was a modest eighth, exactly half a second off the lead time.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: