2026 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, which saw David Munoz quickest on the opening day.
The Friday Moto3 at Le Mans saw David Munoz looking fully back from his earlier injury break as he pushed his way back to the top of the timesheets to lead the charge for the direct Q2 places ahead of round five, the French Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was not short of competition for the top spot, bouncing back to jump above his team-mate to finish the day with the best time, a 1m 40.211s lap.
Almansa was still pushing to finish the session first, pushing so hard he suffered a late crash at Garage Vert, but had done enough for second, just 0.014s slower then Munoz.
The KTM top three was completed by Marco Morelli, like the other front runners the Aspar rider spent much of the session either solo or chased, on his way to third.
Hakim Danish was the top rookie, tucking in behind fast riders, including Almansa, to take his MT Helmets bike to fourth.
The Malaysian had tough competition from Brian Uriarte, with the newcomer a close fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Adrian Fernandez was sixth quickest and once again the top Honda rider for Leopard, just ahead of Scott Ogden who made a late push up the order to finish seventh for CIP Green Power.
Maximo was the best of the riders to fall in the session, the Jerez race winner recovered to eighth on the second Gaviota Aspar entry.
Veda Pratama provided another solid rookie performance for ninth with Honda Team Asia, while Valentin Perrone did enough to complete the top 10, for Red Bull KTM Tech3.
Joel Kelso lead the session briefly on his way to eleventh for GRYD - MLav Racing.
The remining Q2 spots went to Level Up - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle in 12th, Rivacold Snipers rookie Jesus Rios in 13th and Eddie O’Shea on the second MLav bike in 14th.
The session was crash filled, leading to a loaded, talent heavy Q1 for Saturday.
Just missing out in 15th was Guido Pini, who was on pole at Le Mans in 2025.
The Leopard rider was one of three fallers in quick succession with 25 minutes still to run, along with Ryusei Yamanaka (20th) and Alvaro Carpe, who had topped the morning session, but hit the paint on his last lap on his return to track, leaving the Red Bull rider down in 17th.
There were also falls for Ruche Moodley, Scott Ogden and Adrian Cruces, with the latters late crash causing a yellow flag that halted the chance of late progress and recovery for many in the field.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 French Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 40.211s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.014s
|3
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.085s
|4
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.232s
|5
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.387s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.425s
|7
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.535s
|8
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.543s
|9
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.568s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.622s
|11
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.623s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.634s
|13
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.791s
|14
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.792s
|15
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.813s
|16
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.910s
|17
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.923s
|18
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.991s
|19
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.992s
|20
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.064s
|21
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.111s
|22
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.285s
|23
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.365s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.534s
|25
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.578s
|26
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.729s
Official French Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s
All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s
Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s
Free Practice 1
After several changes of lead, the first session in France saw Carpe fastest after a lap chasing Munoz, but only just - with Almansa finishing just 0.059s slower.
The lap that had taken Adrian Fernandez to the stop of the standings remained good enough for third, with Munoz fourth and Bertelle completing the top five.
The session marked a step forward for Kelso and the MLav team, also enjoying a stint in the number one slot on his way to sixth, in a much more competitive session for both team and rider.
Hakim Danish was the best of the rookies in seventh, just ahead of championship leader Quiles, who was a modest eighth, exactly half a second off the lead time.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
|2026 French Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 41.252s
|2
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.059s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.295s
|4
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.335s
|5
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.339s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.363s
|7
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.471s
|8
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.500s
|9
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.518s
|10
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.539s
|11
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.635s
|12
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.641s
|13
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.671s
|14
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.724s
|15
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.759s
|16
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.768s
|17
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.797s
|18
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.085s
|19
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.276s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.277s
|21
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.340s
|22
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.503s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.678s
|24
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.940s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.236s
|26
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.237s