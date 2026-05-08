2026 French Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, which saw David Munoz quickest on the opening day.

David Munoz, Moto3, 2026
David Munoz, Moto3, 2026
© Gold & Goose
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The Friday Moto3 at Le Mans saw David Munoz looking fully back from his earlier injury break as he pushed his way back to the top of the timesheets to lead the charge for the direct Q2 places ahead of round five, the French Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was not short of competition for the top spot, bouncing back to jump above his team-mate to finish the day with the best time, a 1m 40.211s lap.

Almansa was still pushing to finish the session first, pushing so hard he suffered a late crash at Garage Vert, but had done enough for second, just 0.014s slower then Munoz.

The KTM top three was completed by Marco Morelli, like the other front runners the Aspar rider spent much of the session either solo or chased, on his way to third.

Hakim Danish was the top rookie, tucking in behind fast riders, including Almansa, to take his MT Helmets bike to fourth.

The Malaysian had tough competition from Brian Uriarte, with the newcomer a close fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez was sixth quickest and once again the top Honda rider for Leopard, just ahead of Scott Ogden who made a late push up the order to finish seventh for CIP Green Power.

Maximo was the best of the riders to fall in the session, the Jerez race winner recovered to eighth on the second Gaviota Aspar entry.

Veda Pratama provided another solid rookie performance for ninth with Honda Team Asia, while Valentin Perrone did enough to complete the top 10, for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Joel Kelso lead the session briefly on his way to eleventh for GRYD - MLav Racing.

The remining Q2 spots went to Level Up - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle in 12th, Rivacold Snipers rookie Jesus Rios in 13th and Eddie O’Shea on the second MLav bike in 14th.

The session was crash filled, leading to a loaded, talent heavy Q1 for Saturday.

Just missing out in 15th was Guido Pini, who was on pole at Le Mans in 2025.

 The Leopard rider was one of three fallers in quick succession with 25 minutes still to run, along with Ryusei Yamanaka (20th) and Alvaro Carpe, who had topped the morning session, but hit the paint on his last lap on his return to track, leaving the Red Bull rider down in 17th.

There were also falls for Ruche Moodley, Scott Ogden and Adrian Cruces, with the latters late crash causing a yellow flag that halted the chance of late progress and recovery for many in the field.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 French Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 40.211s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.014s
3Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.085s
4Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.232s
5Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.387s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.425s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.535s
8Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.543s
9Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.568s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.622s
11Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.623s
12Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.634s
13Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.791s
14Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.792s
15Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.813s
16Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.910s
17Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.923s
18Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.991s
19Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.992s
20Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.064s
21Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.111s
22Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.285s
23Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.365s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.534s
25Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.578s
26Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.729s

 


Official French Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1m 40.838s
All time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1m 39.885s
Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 39.947s

Free Practice 1

After several changes of lead, the first session in France saw Carpe fastest after a lap chasing Munoz, but only just - with Almansa finishing just 0.059s slower.

The lap that had taken Adrian Fernandez to the stop of the standings remained good enough for third, with Munoz fourth and Bertelle completing the top five.

The session marked a step forward for Kelso and the MLav team, also enjoying a stint in the number one slot on his way to sixth, in a much more competitive session for both team and rider.

Hakim Danish was the best of the rookies in seventh, just ahead of championship leader Quiles, who was a modest eighth, exactly half a second off the lead time.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 French Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 41.252s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.059s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.295s
4David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.335s
5Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.339s
6Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.363s
7Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.471s
8Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.500s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.518s
10Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.539s
11Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.635s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.641s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.671s
14Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.724s
15Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.759s
16Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.768s
17Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.797s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.085s
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.276s
20Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.277s
21Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.340s
22Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.503s
23Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.678s
24Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.940s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.236s
26Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.237s

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