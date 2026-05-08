MotoGP France LIVE: Friday practice at Le Mans

KEY MOMENTS

Practice is at 2pm BST

Luca Marini tops FP1

Numerous teams have upgrades

Jonas Folger standing in for Maverick Vinales

The fifth round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the French Grand Prix and the iconic Le Mans Bugatti circuit.

Famous for its 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans welcomes back MotoGP to its Bugatti circuit, for an event that has seen record attendance in recent years.

Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi come to the French Grand Prix leading the championship, after the Italian was second at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi has good memories from Le Mans, having won at the circuit in 2023 when he was with VR46 Ducati.

He leads the championship by 11 points from team-mate Jorge Martin, who is also a previous winner at Le Mans.

Ducati will be hoping for bigger things in France, after winning the Spanish Grand Prix with Alex Marquez. A good test on the Monday at Jerez has the Italian marque confident of being more competitive.

Marc Marquez will hope that rings true, after a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix further complicated his championship defence.

French fans will have their eyes fixed on the skies again, in the hopes that rain could open the door for another victory for Johann Zarco, following his triumph last year.

Maverick Vinales remains out for Tech3's home race, with Jonas Folger making a surprise return to action in his place.

2026 French MotoGP: Friday schedule

FP1: 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice: 2pm BSt-3pm BST