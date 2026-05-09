Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP France reaction LIVE: Jorge Martin wins, Marc Marquez out after big crash

Live coverage of qualifying and the sprint for the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix

KEY MOMENTS

  • Jorge Martin wins sprint, Marc Marquez crashes
  • Pecco Bagnaia takes first pole of 2026
  • Marc Marquez fastest in Q1 with lap record
  • Fabio Quartararo goes into Q2

The 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix continues on Saturday 9 May with qualifying and the sprint from Le Mans, with home hero Johann Zarco hoping to delight the crowd once again. 

The LCR Honda rider made history in 2025 with his win in wet conditions at Le Mans, and has faced numerous questions about repeating this coming into the weekend amid grim forecasts for Sunday. 

But Johann Zarco showed he and his Honda have pace in the dry, too, on Friday, after he topped Practice by just 0.010s from VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio. 

In what was a tight Practice, Honda looked solid over one lap as well as race pace, while Ducati continued its strong form from the Spanish Grand Prix, with Di Giannantonio leading Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. 

Marc Marquez was the big casualty of the top 10 shootout on Friday afternoon, as the reigning world champion failed to make it directly into Q2. Though the Ducati has made a step since the Jerez test, the seven-time world champion appears to still be struggling to get the most out of his bike. 

Aprilia had a mixed day at Le Mans on Friday, but Marco Bezzecchi was fast over long-run pace, while both he and team-mate Jorge Martin made it directly into Q2. 

KTM's Pedro Acosta was second at the end of Friday's running, as he comes into Saturday at Le Mans looking for his second sprint win of the season. 

Following qualifying, Pecco Bagnaia claimed a first pole of the season ahead of Marc Marquez.

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Saturday schedule

FP2 - 9:10am BST-9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST-10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15am BST-10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST

09 May 2026
18:04
Joan Mir says Honda is one step away from a genuine MotoGP podium

Joan Mir eyes “real podium” after "solid" Le Mans MotoGP Sprint

Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
17:38
Marco Bezzecchi on first MotoGP 2026 sprint podium: “I was having nightmares…”

Marco Bezzecchi scored a first sprint podium of the season on Saturday at the French Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi on first MotoGP 2026 sprint podium: “I was having nightmares…”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 


 

17:28
Pecco Bagnaia felt he had the potential to fight for a Sprint victory

Pecco Bagnaia explains “bittersweet” Le Mans MotoGP Sprint rostrum

Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
16:26
Jorge Martin talks storming start in Le Mans Sprint

Outside Bezzecchi pass completes Jorge Martin’s eighth-to-first Le Mans Sprint charge

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
16:22
Marc Marquez makes shoulder surgery revelation after Le Mans MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez has revealed he was already due for shoulder surgery before his Le Mans crash

Marc Marquez makes shoulder surgery revelation after Le Mans MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose


 

16:00
Fabio Quartararo’s promising Yamaha claim after ‘unexpected’ France MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo says his pace in the French MotoGP sprint was ‘unexpected’

Fabio Quartararo’s promising Yamaha claim after ‘unexpected’ France MotoGP sprint

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 


 

15:36
Marc Marquez out with injury

Marc Marquez will not race on Sunday at Le Mans and will be absent from the Catalan Grand Prix due to a foot fracture after his sprint crash. 

Story ⬇️

Marc Marquez out of French, Catalan MotoGP rounds after massive sprint crash

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 


 

15:19
Davide Brivio is reportedly in talks with Honda...

Honda targeting Davide Brivio for MotoGP role?

Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia.
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Aprilia.
© Gold and Goose
14:49
Ducati update on Marc Marquez

From Ducati:

"Marc Marquez was taken to the medical centre for a check-up after his crash in the sprint race." 

 

14:46
Le Mans Sprint: New MotoGP points standings

Le Mans Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
14:44

Concerning scenes from the Ducati box a few moments ago as Marquez puts now weight on his foot.

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14:37
Report: Huge crash for Marc Marquez in MotoGP France sprint, Jorge Martin stuns for win

Jorge Martin comes from eighth to win a dramatic sprint at the French Grand Prix

Huge crash for Marc Marquez in MotoGP France sprint, Jorge Martin stuns for win

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

 

14:32
The latest MotoGP Sprint winners' list

The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Le Mans

Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Jorge Martin, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
14:24
Le Mans MotoGP: Sprint Race Results

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results

Jorge Martin leads, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Jorge Martin leads, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
14:22
Chequered flag

Jorge Martin wins his second sprint of the 2026 season comfortably from Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi!

Acosta is fourth from Quartararo, Mir, Ogura, Alex Marquez and Diogo Moreira. 

Only 16 riders of the 22 finished that sprint. 

14:21
Crash - Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has gone down at Turn 13. That was a huge highside!

14:20
Final lap

Martin begins the final lap 1.3s clear of Bagnaia. 

14:20
Crash - Fernandez

Raul Fernandez has crashed at Turn 7.

14:19

Ogura has taken eighth from Alex Marquez into the Dunlop chicane. 

14:19
Lap 12/13

Two laps to go. Martin has extended his advantage to 1.5s. 

14:18

This is a really good ride from Quartararo. Shows what he can do when he has confidence in his M1, even if it still lacks speed. 

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14:18
Lap 11/13

Three laps to go and no change at the front. This podium battle is settled, save for any late drama. 

14:17

This really is impressive from Martin. His pace was not as good as Bezzecchi's or Bagnaia's yesterday. What a turnaround. 

14:16

Zarco's Friday pace has completely deserted him. He hasn't been able to make that soft front tyre work down in 12th.

14:16
Lap 10/13

Martin starts lap 10 1.4s clear of Bagnaia now. 

 

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