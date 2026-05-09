MotoGP France reaction LIVE: Jorge Martin wins, Marc Marquez out after big crash

From Ducati:
"Marc Marquez was taken to the medical centre for a check-up after his crash in the sprint race."
The 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix continues on Saturday 9 May with qualifying and the sprint from Le Mans, with home hero Johann Zarco hoping to delight the crowd once again.
The LCR Honda rider made history in 2025 with his win in wet conditions at Le Mans, and has faced numerous questions about repeating this coming into the weekend amid grim forecasts for Sunday.
But Johann Zarco showed he and his Honda have pace in the dry, too, on Friday, after he topped Practice by just 0.010s from VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio.
In what was a tight Practice, Honda looked solid over one lap as well as race pace, while Ducati continued its strong form from the Spanish Grand Prix, with Di Giannantonio leading Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.
Marc Marquez was the big casualty of the top 10 shootout on Friday afternoon, as the reigning world champion failed to make it directly into Q2. Though the Ducati has made a step since the Jerez test, the seven-time world champion appears to still be struggling to get the most out of his bike.
Aprilia had a mixed day at Le Mans on Friday, but Marco Bezzecchi was fast over long-run pace, while both he and team-mate Jorge Martin made it directly into Q2.
KTM's Pedro Acosta was second at the end of Friday's running, as he comes into Saturday at Le Mans looking for his second sprint win of the season.
Following qualifying, Pecco Bagnaia claimed a first pole of the season ahead of Marc Marquez.
2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Saturday schedule
FP2 - 9:10am BST-9:40am BST
Q1 - 9:50am BST-10:05am BST
Q2 - 10:15am BST-10:30am BST
Sprint - 2pm BST
Marco Bezzecchi scored a first sprint podium of the season on Saturday at the French Grand Prix
Marc Marquez has revealed he was already due for shoulder surgery before his Le Mans crash
Fabio Quartararo says his pace in the French MotoGP sprint was ‘unexpected’
Marc Marquez will not race on Sunday at Le Mans and will be absent from the Catalan Grand Prix due to a foot fracture after his sprint crash.
Story ⬇️
From Ducati:
"Marc Marquez was taken to the medical centre for a check-up after his crash in the sprint race."
Concerning scenes from the Ducati box a few moments ago as Marquez puts now weight on his foot.
Jorge Martin comes from eighth to win a dramatic sprint at the French Grand Prix
Jorge Martin wins his second sprint of the 2026 season comfortably from Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi!
Acosta is fourth from Quartararo, Mir, Ogura, Alex Marquez and Diogo Moreira.
Only 16 riders of the 22 finished that sprint.
Marc Marquez has gone down at Turn 13. That was a huge highside!
Martin begins the final lap 1.3s clear of Bagnaia.
Raul Fernandez has crashed at Turn 7.
Ogura has taken eighth from Alex Marquez into the Dunlop chicane.
Two laps to go. Martin has extended his advantage to 1.5s.
This is a really good ride from Quartararo. Shows what he can do when he has confidence in his M1, even if it still lacks speed.
Three laps to go and no change at the front. This podium battle is settled, save for any late drama.
This really is impressive from Martin. His pace was not as good as Bezzecchi's or Bagnaia's yesterday. What a turnaround.
Zarco's Friday pace has completely deserted him. He hasn't been able to make that soft front tyre work down in 12th.
Martin starts lap 10 1.4s clear of Bagnaia now.