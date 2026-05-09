MotoGP France reaction LIVE: Jorge Martin wins, Marc Marquez out after big crash

KEY MOMENTS

Jorge Martin wins sprint, Marc Marquez crashes

Pecco Bagnaia takes first pole of 2026

Marc Marquez fastest in Q1 with lap record

Fabio Quartararo goes into Q2

The 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix continues on Saturday 9 May with qualifying and the sprint from Le Mans, with home hero Johann Zarco hoping to delight the crowd once again.

The LCR Honda rider made history in 2025 with his win in wet conditions at Le Mans, and has faced numerous questions about repeating this coming into the weekend amid grim forecasts for Sunday.

But Johann Zarco showed he and his Honda have pace in the dry, too, on Friday, after he topped Practice by just 0.010s from VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio.

In what was a tight Practice, Honda looked solid over one lap as well as race pace, while Ducati continued its strong form from the Spanish Grand Prix, with Di Giannantonio leading Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez was the big casualty of the top 10 shootout on Friday afternoon, as the reigning world champion failed to make it directly into Q2. Though the Ducati has made a step since the Jerez test, the seven-time world champion appears to still be struggling to get the most out of his bike.

Aprilia had a mixed day at Le Mans on Friday, but Marco Bezzecchi was fast over long-run pace, while both he and team-mate Jorge Martin made it directly into Q2.

KTM's Pedro Acosta was second at the end of Friday's running, as he comes into Saturday at Le Mans looking for his second sprint win of the season.

Following qualifying, Pecco Bagnaia claimed a first pole of the season ahead of Marc Marquez.

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Saturday schedule

FP2 - 9:10am BST-9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST-10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15am BST-10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST