2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto3 - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Moto3 Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, where David Alonso closed his season with a record breaking 14th victory.
Round twenty of the Moto3 championship, the Solidarity Grand Prix, saw David Alonso move to the front at the right time, to claim a seventh win in a row, and his fourteenth of the year - a record in a single season across all classes.
The CFMoto Valresa Aspar rider had been the winner at the same track back in May, and launched from pole. The lead changed over the race with Adrian Fernandez and Daniel Holgado also clocking up laps out front.
Alonso had tried to escape but it was not to be, so the Colombian sat patiently in the group.
Sitting in second on the penultimate lap, the #80 swooped under Fernandez and never looked back, leading over the line to start the final lap in front, and blocking the difficult fan of riders looking for a slipstream over the line.
From the on the win looked locked in, and Alonso went on to win by 0.147s over the line, his advantage enough to hold off the bikes behind.
The win was the seventh in a row for Alonso, the first rider to do so since Fausto Gresini during his run of ten consecutive wins. The 14th victory is also a record in all classes of bike racing - a winning feat never before seen in a dominant season. Alonso dedicated his win to his Valencia team and the region, cleaning up on track after having helped Jorge Martinez clean up at the circuit between rounds.
|2024 Moto3 Solidarity Barcelona - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|32m 27.723s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.147s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.210s
|4
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.352s
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.685s
|6
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.558s
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.753s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.025s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.093s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+2.713s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+3.418s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+4.698s
|13
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+10.823s
|14
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+10.939s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+10.957s
|16
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+10.970s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+11.057s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+12.962s
|19
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+13.437s
|20
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+13.559s
|21
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+14.219s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+16.645s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+36.537s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+37.067s
|25
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+38.187s
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|DNF
|27
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|DNF
Daniel Holgado put in the fastest lap of the race on the final lap but it was not enough to bridge the gap, finishing second for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
Adrian Fernandez crossed the line third, but only achieved the place after holding a fall with his leg off the bike that took him well off track before rejoining. The Leopard rider was handed a three second penalty, elevating his rookie teammate Angel Piqueras to the final podium spot.
Jose Antonio Rueda was also moved forward but had done plenty of that on track too after starting down in 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, coming from ninth on the penultimate lap for a blistering final run to the front.
Ryusei Yamanaka had further gains handed to him - David Munoz was sixth over the line and fifth after the Fernandez demotion. The BOE rider had been in the mix, with contact and tough moves from start to finish, resulting in a penalty of his own for his late move on the Japanese rider that sent him wide and out of contention - handed a one place demotion for the move.
That placed the MT Helmets - MSI rider fifth and Munoz sixth after the flag.
Taiyo Furusato moved up to seventh for Honda Team Asia, with Jacob Roulstone eight on the second Tech3 bike.
Ivan Ortola had been at the front before the action packed final few laps, having had his own contact with Munoz and been so close to the front he had rode under Alonso just minutes earlier before he finished ninth, fighting hard all the way for MT Helmets - MSI in a close race.
Collin Veijer could never really get in the thick of the action, completing the top ten for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.
Fernandez was eleventh after his three seconds were added, with Joel Kelso twelfth for BOE Motorsports.
Tatsuki Suzuki spent much of the race managing an early track limits warning in 13th, David Almansa just lost out in the run to the line in 14th for the Snipers team with the final point going to his teammate Matteo Bertelle in 15th in the same battle for position.
Scott Ogden finished his last race as an MLav rider in 17th, a second ahead of 18th placed Luca Lunetta who was given a double long lap penalty for knocking off Stefano Nepa at the start of the race. Retained MLav rider Eddie O’Shea was 21st.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
With Joel Esteban is absent with a wrist injury, his replacement Marcos Uriarte has spent the weekend duelling it out with another rider from the junior classes Alvaro Carpe, for the best results.
Wildcard Carpe, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team he joins full time in 2025, finished the better of the duo in 19th after Uriarte had been ahead for the opening laps, running wide for 25th.
Riccardo Rossi was handed a double long lap penalty for the final race. Having qualified down in 23rd, the punishment ended any hopes of a comeback - he later returned to the pits.
Nepa was the only rider to crash out of the grand prix.
Championship Standings
David Alonso took his final championship total to a record 421, adding another 25 points.
The battle for second overall was decided in the race, with both Holgado and Veijer arriving in Barcelona on 236 points. Holgado’s second saw him move onto 256 and collect the runners up spot.
Tenth saw Veijer finish the season third - Ortola was in with a shout but needed a win to be runner up, instead finishing just one place ahead of the Netherlands rider.
Angel Piqueras added to his top rookie tally with another podium, taking his final score to 153.