2026 Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from Qualifying for round seven, the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Almansa became the first repeat pole position rider of the season.
Qualifying in Mugello for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix saw both Q1 and Q2 end the same way, with most of the bikes on track failing to make the chequered flag in time for a final run, with David Almansa having already secured a strong benchmark, to hold on for pole position.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already held pole once in 2026, at the opening round in Thailand, and was back on the very front of the grid again after his solo effort on the KTM, a 1m 54.862s lap set with seven minutes remaining. It was not bettered - with hardly any riders on track to challenge.
After crashes in both Friday sessions, rookie Hakim Danish had work to do, but safely progressed through Q1 before also setting a strong lap which held second - just 0.018s slower for MT Helmets - MSI.
There was no messing around from the Gryd MLav Racing team, with both of their riders in the six out on track in time for final flying laps. Joel Kelso did the best of the duo, pulling away on a lap which took the Australian from ninth to third for the final front row spot = Kelso was also the top Honda rider in the session.
Rookie Brian Uriarte came through Q1 with the top time, moving on to a sold fourth after being knocked back a place late on for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Another newcomer, Jesus Rios, held fifth for Rivacold Snipers, with Joel Esteban making the most of getting out for a final run behind Adrian Fernandez to climb from 11th to sixth for Level UP - MTA.
David Munoz will line up seventh on the second Dynavolt bike. Marco Morelli came closest to making the chequered flag, but had to settle for eighth, the best of the Aspar riders, but over half a second away from the lead time.
Fernandez was ninth for Leopard, with Scott Ogden, who had been fastest on Friday, now 10th for CIP Green Power without a last time attack.
Ryusei Yamanaka lead the session early on, but ended up 11th for MT Helmets.
Championship leader and Catalan race winner, Aspar’s Maximo Quiles will have work to do on race day from 15th on the grid.
Cormac Buchanan missed the flag, then crashed, becoming the only faller in the session, finishing 18th.
Official Italian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s
Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s
Q1 - Matteo Bertelle snatches late Q2 slot.
Uriarte went for a stong early banker lap on his Red Bull KTM Ajo, to move up to Q2 with the top time.
Danish and Buchanan were close behind to also move to the second session, with Guido Pini sat in the final progression slot ahead of the exit from the pits for the final flying laps.
With just four riders out early, the remainder of the pack exited late then slowed around the track to avoid giving a tow. Pini eventually took over at the front to lead the group over the line - with the chequered flag already waving, so no time left for a final run.
Matteo Bertelle (17th in Q2) had had enough of waiting so ventured out alone, and made up enough time to move from eighth to fourth, replacing his fellow countryman.
Pini, the most local of all the Italian riders could not reply, leaving him fifth for Leopard, so will line up 19th on the grid on Sunday.
Ruche Moodley was one place further back, after placing a promising second in the morning FP2 session with a quicker time for Code Motorsports.
Rico Salmela was also on a different schedule, with his run displaying why so many felt the need to wait for a slipstream, finishing eighth alone on track, for 22nd on the grid.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
2026 Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 54.862s
|2
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.018s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.125s
|4
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.230s
|5
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.311s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.315s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.340s
|8
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.512s
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.535s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.573s
|11
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.643s
|12
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.649s
|13
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.686s
|14
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.778s
|15
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.888s
|16
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.917s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.958s
|18
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.992s
Q1
|19
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 56.415s
|20
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|1m 56.427s
|21
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|1m 56.553s
|22
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 57.002s
|23
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 57.097s
|24
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 57.215s
|25
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 57.370s