2026  Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying in Mugello for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix saw both Q1 and Q2 end the same way, with most of the bikes on track failing to make the chequered flag in time for a final run, with David Almansa having already secured a strong benchmark, to hold on for pole position.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already held pole once in 2026, at the opening round in Thailand, and was back on the very front of the grid again after his solo effort on the KTM, a 1m 54.862s lap set with seven minutes remaining. It was not bettered - with hardly any riders on track to challenge.

After crashes in both Friday sessions, rookie Hakim Danish had work to do, but safely progressed through Q1 before also setting a strong lap which held second - just 0.018s slower for MT Helmets - MSI.

There was no messing around from the Gryd MLav Racing team, with both of their riders in the six out on track in time for final flying laps. Joel Kelso did the best of the duo, pulling away on a lap which took the Australian from ninth to third for the final front row spot = Kelso was also the top Honda rider in the session.

Rookie Brian Uriarte came through Q1 with the top time, moving on to a sold fourth after being knocked back a place late on for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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Another newcomer, Jesus Rios, held fifth for Rivacold Snipers, with Joel Esteban making the most of getting out for a final run behind Adrian Fernandez to climb from 11th to sixth for Level UP - MTA.

David Munoz will line up seventh on the second Dynavolt bike. Marco Morelli came closest to making the chequered flag, but had to settle for eighth, the best of the Aspar riders, but over half a second away from the lead time.

Fernandez was ninth for Leopard, with Scott Ogden, who had been fastest on Friday, now 10th for CIP Green Power without a last time attack.

Ryusei Yamanaka lead the session early on, but ended up 11th for MT Helmets.

Championship leader and Catalan race winner, Aspar’s Maximo Quiles will have work to do on race day from 15th on the grid.

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Cormac Buchanan missed the flag, then crashed, becoming the only faller in the session, finishing 18th.



Official Italian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2024) 1m 54.758s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1m 53.926s

Best Pole: David Alonso (2024) 1m 54.194s



Q1 - Matteo Bertelle snatches late Q2 slot.

Uriarte went for a stong early banker lap on his Red Bull KTM Ajo, to move up to Q2 with the top time.

Danish and Buchanan were close behind to also move to the second session, with Guido Pini sat in the final progression slot ahead of the exit from the pits for the final flying laps.

With just four riders out early, the remainder of the pack exited late then slowed around the track to avoid giving a tow. Pini eventually took over at the front to lead the group over the line - with the chequered flag already waving, so no time left for a final run.

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Matteo Bertelle (17th in Q2) had had enough of waiting so ventured out alone, and made up enough time to move from eighth to fourth, replacing his fellow countryman.

Pini, the most local of all the Italian riders could not reply, leaving him fifth for Leopard, so will line up 19th on the grid on Sunday.

Ruche Moodley was one place further back, after placing a promising second in the morning FP2 session with a quicker time for Code Motorsports.

Rico Salmela was also on a different schedule, with his run displaying why so many felt the need to wait for a slipstream, finishing eighth alone on track, for 22nd on the grid.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

2026 Italian Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 54.862s 2 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.018s 3 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.125s 4 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.230s 5 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.311s 6 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.315s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.340s 8 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.512s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.535s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.573s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.643s 12 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.649s 13 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.686s 14 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.778s 15 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.888s 16 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.917s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.958s 18 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.992s Q1 19 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 56.415s 20 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 56.427s 21 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 56.553s 22 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 57.002s 23 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 57.097s 24 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 57.215s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 57.370s

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