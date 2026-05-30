MotoGP Mugello LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2-3

Live updates from the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Qualufying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Aprilia lockout front row

Bezzecchi breaks lap record in Q2

Martin breaks speed record in FP2

Fabio Di Giannantonio comes into Saturday as the fastest rider from Practice yesterday. The Italian was one of four riders to lap in the 1:44s yesterday, and of course comes into this weekend as the most recent winner in MotoGP after his Catalan victory two weeks ago.

The first of Di Giannantonio's three MotoGP pole positions came at Mugello in 2022, and he has two pole positions this season in Brazil and Texas, although he's riding this weekend with an "annoying" hand injury from Catalunya.

Francesco Bagnaia was second-fastest yesterday and is a three-time MotoGP winner at Mugello, although he had his own concerns over tyre consumption after Practice.

Bagnaia has Marc Marquez back alongside him in the factory Ducati box this weekend. The reigning champion was solid on Friday and unsurprisingly unspectacular in his latest return from injury, finishing sixth in Practice. He said afterwards that his main objective yesterday was to assess the condition of the shoulder he had an operation on after the French GP.

Perhaps the most surprising name to miss out on a direct Q2 position yesterday was Pedro Acosta, the Spaniard finishing 13th. Enea Bastianini, by comparison, was up in third, so Acosta explained afterwards that he would be trying to learn from Bastianini's data overnight.

Aprilia were relatively underwhelming on the time sheets yesterday, with Marco Bezzecchi seventh and Jorge Martin eighth, and both Trackhouse bikes out of the top-10. Bezzecchi, though, perhaps had better speed than the final result suggests, after his best lap was cancelled for track limits. Martin, on the other hand, had more significant confidence issues to deal with, perhaps stemming from his crash-strewn weekend in Barcelona.