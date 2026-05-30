Marquez improves to fourth, he towed behind Acosta on that lap, the KTM rider stays 10th.
MotoGP Mugello LIVE: Qualifying updates as Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2-3
Live coverage from the qualifying session at the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix from the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.
Live updates from the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Qualufying is due to start at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Aprilia lockout front row
- Bezzecchi breaks lap record in Q2
- Martin breaks speed record in FP2
Fabio Di Giannantonio comes into Saturday as the fastest rider from Practice yesterday. The Italian was one of four riders to lap in the 1:44s yesterday, and of course comes into this weekend as the most recent winner in MotoGP after his Catalan victory two weeks ago.
The first of Di Giannantonio's three MotoGP pole positions came at Mugello in 2022, and he has two pole positions this season in Brazil and Texas, although he's riding this weekend with an "annoying" hand injury from Catalunya.
Francesco Bagnaia was second-fastest yesterday and is a three-time MotoGP winner at Mugello, although he had his own concerns over tyre consumption after Practice.
Bagnaia has Marc Marquez back alongside him in the factory Ducati box this weekend. The reigning champion was solid on Friday and unsurprisingly unspectacular in his latest return from injury, finishing sixth in Practice. He said afterwards that his main objective yesterday was to assess the condition of the shoulder he had an operation on after the French GP.
Perhaps the most surprising name to miss out on a direct Q2 position yesterday was Pedro Acosta, the Spaniard finishing 13th. Enea Bastianini, by comparison, was up in third, so Acosta explained afterwards that he would be trying to learn from Bastianini's data overnight.
Aprilia were relatively underwhelming on the time sheets yesterday, with Marco Bezzecchi seventh and Jorge Martin eighth, and both Trackhouse bikes out of the top-10. Bezzecchi, though, perhaps had better speed than the final result suggests, after his best lap was cancelled for track limits. Martin, on the other hand, had more significant confidence issues to deal with, perhaps stemming from his crash-strewn weekend in Barcelona.
It's pole position for Marco Bezzecchi in Mugello. The Italian leads an all-Aprilia front row from Fernandz and Martin.
Marquez, Aldeguer, Bagnaia on row two, then Di Giannantonio, Moreira, and Morbidelli on the third row.
Acosta leads Bastianini and Rins on row four.
Aldeguer was on a good lap just now and goes fourth, but he lost 0.3s in the third split.
Bezzecchi to pole and into the 1m43s, that's a lap record.
Bagnaia was on a good lap but blew it at Scarperia, improves anyway to fourth.
Fernandez also improved but stays second although he's jumped Martin who's back to third.
Second runs beginning now, seven minutes to go.
Run one is complete and the order is as follows:
- Martin
- Fernandez
- Bezzecchi
- Di Giannantonio
- Moreira
- Morbidelli
- Marquez
- Aldeguer
- Acosta
- Bagnaia
- Bastianini
- Rins
Bagnaia with the first lap, but he's beaten by almost everyone. Fernandez fastest from Bezzecchi, Moreira, Marquez.
Until Martin finishes his lap to go fastest.
Aprilia 1-2-3 after lap one.
Pit lane is open again in Mugello and Q2 is underway.
Ogura can't improve on his final lap, either, and it's Fernandez and Acosta who advance to Q2.
Ogura misses out by 0.087s in the end.
Used tyre or not, Fernandez goes top with the first lap of his second run. Ogura was on a strong lap until the final sector but it went away and he stays third.
According to live timing, Raul Fernandez is using a used soft-compound rear tyre for this second run.
Riders heading out now for their second runs.
Seven minutes to go and the first runs are largely finished. Order as it stands:
- Acosta
- Fernandez
- Ogura
- Mir
- Marini
- Binder
- Miller
- Vinales
- Quartararo
- Pirro
- Razgatlioglu
- Crutchlow
Acosta back to the top on his next lap. Ogura improves as well but stays third.
Acosta with the early Q1 benchmark on a 1m45.199s, but he's soon beaten by Raul Fernandez and Ogura. They're both into the 1m44s and it's a Trackhouse 1-2.
Pit lane is open in Mugello and Q1 is underway.
Chequered flag is out in FP2 and it's Di Giannantonio who ends fastest from Acosta and Bagnaia in the top-three.
Just under 10 minutes now until Q1 gets underway.
There was an incident earlier in the session between Morbidelli, Marini, and Martin.
Martin was behind Morbidelli, who was behind Marini exiting the final corner.
Marini decided to enter the pits and slowed on the exit, which checked up Morbidelli a bit, and Martin as well.
There was earlier on a notification that there was no further action between Morbidelli and Martin, but now there is an investigation between Marini and Morbidelli.
Jorge Martin breaks all-time MotoGP top speed record at Mugello
Di Giannantonio has got back to the pits via the service road with his bike, so maybe they'll have time to get it fixed for Q2.
Problem for Di Giananntonio it looks like, he's pulled off the track in the first sector.
10 minutes of FP2 to go but it looks like he might be a bike short for qualifying. He's trying to get back to the pits, though.
Pirro has crashed at the first part of the Biondetti chicane, so that's turn 13, the corner Valentino Rossi broke his leg at in 2010.
No such problems for Pirro, though, he's just lost the front on an out-lap and he seems to be okay.