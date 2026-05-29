Marc Marquez gives verdicts on “main surgery target” after MotoGP comeback

Marc Marquez said the biggest objective of his MotoGP return at Mugello on Friday was to discover whether recent shoulder surgery had solved the nerve issue that has troubled him throughout the season.

Earlier this month, two damaged screws and a piece of bone compressing the radial nerve in Marquez’s right arm were removed.

“The most important thing today was to try to understand how the nerve was working. It was very important that I didn't feel any numbness in the hands, the fingers and the elbows,” Marc Marquez explained.

“At the moment it's working well, so I'm super happy because it was the main target of the surgery.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Of course, now the nerves start to work in a normal way, they start to work with other muscles. So now I have another pains, and another feeling on the bike, but step by step let's see if we can improve.

“I will not say this weekend, but in the next races.”

Marquez added that he approached Friday cautiously, aware that muscle fatigue will increase as the weekend progressed.

“This weekend, theoretically, I will be just worse, worse and worse, because I will be more tired. But for that reason today I was super calm in FP1, then in Practice I just pushed one lap to try to be on that Q2.”

The reigning champion opened Ducati’s home event in 15th place during FP1 before securing direct Qualifying 2 access with sixth in Practice.

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While pleased with the outcome of the operation, Marquez conceded he expected to feel more comfortable on the bike.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“One important thing is that the nerve looks like it's working well and I don't have the [numb] feeling. But, honestly speaking, I was thinking that I would feel better on the bike,” he said.

“Still on the right corners, on the change of direction, I'm losing a lot of time.

“It's true that for one lap I can do it but for the race distance, at the moment, I'm half a second slower than the top riders. Still, I don't feel I can push to the limit.”

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Asked to estimate his current fitness level, Marquez echoed comments he made during pre-season testing.

“It’s like when we spoke in the pre-season; I don't know what is my 100% now. So let's see.

“The most important is that from the mental side I'm ready and I want to try to reach my 100% again. Because about the mental side, if you're not ready there, then it's better to give up.

“So I'm ready, and I will try. Let's see, maybe I cannot, maybe I can. This we will have the answer maybe in one month, maybe in two weeks or maybe in two months.

“But the most important thing now is not if I feel at 60% or 80%. The thing is to reach that 60%, that maybe is your 100% on that day. Then reach that 80%, that maybe is your 100% in two weeks.

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“And reach that 100% in the future, that will be the main target.”

After being declared fit to ride on Thursday, Marquez underwent an additional assessment after FP1.

“[Dr] Charte was very, very smart,” smiled Marquez.

“Because a nerve is impossible to understand. Even me. But straight after practice he took me away and said ‘okay, keep the hand in the [air]’... Because if you have a radial problem, then the hand is going down… and it's shaking much more.

“Those are the two tests for the radial nerve that if you have problems, you cannot do anything!”

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Factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia ended Friday second fastest behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other