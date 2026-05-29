Ducati unveils special Mugello MotoGP livery for Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia will race in this special livery on Sunday at the Mugello MotoGP.
Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia will race in this special livery for the factory’s home Italian MotoGP.
The livery, which forms part of Ducati’s 100th anniversary celebrations, will be used at Mugello on Sunday.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez, the defending Italian MotoGP winner, is returning to MotoGP action this weekend after shoulder surgery.
Pecco Bagnaia was the winner of his home Italian round from 2022 to 2024.
However, neither has yet won a grand prix this season, with Ducati’s only victories so far coming from Gresini's Alex Marquez (Jerez) and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio (Catalunya).
Bagnaia starts the weekend 79 points behind Aprilia's title leader Marco Bezzecchi, with Marc Marquez 85 points from the top.