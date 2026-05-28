Johann Zarco faces “couple of months” recovery after Catalunya MotoGP injuries

Johann Zarco will require “a couple of months” to recover from knee surgery following his Catalunya MotoGP accident, according to team boss Lucio Cecchinello.

The Frenchman suffered injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments, along with damage to the medial meniscus, after crashing during the Catalunya restart and becoming tangled in the rear wheel of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati.

“I'm pleased to say that I had a personal talk with the doctor who will make the surgery in a few days to the knee of Zarco,” Cecchinello told MotoGP.com on Thursday at Mugello.

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda. © Gold and Goose

“He said that he has no doubt that Johann will be back at 100% - the knee will be perfectly recovered 100% after the surgery.

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The LCR team owner explained that doctors are waiting until after the operation before confirming a more precise timetable.

“The doctor said that he preferred to wait for the surgery and then he will be more precise on the recovery time.

“But it's a couple of months, definitely.

“It needs a couple of months because physiologically there is a certain time that you cannot speed up.”

Former LCR rider Cal Crutchlow has been drafted in to replace Zarco this weekend.

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Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is also absent from the Italian Grand Prix due to back injuries suffered in a huge accident that stopped the original Catalunya race.

“Alex feels slightly better day by day,” said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

“We need to wait two weeks, then he will make some exams, and we will evaluate his condition, I think, before Brno. The priority is that day by day the recovery goes well.”

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will take Marquez’s place this weekend.

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Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other