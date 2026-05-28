Johann Zarco faces “couple of months” recovery after Catalunya MotoGP injuries

Lucio Cecchinello says Johann Zarco “will be back at 100%” after knee surgery, but recovery will take “a couple of months”.

Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP accident.
Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP accident.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Johann Zarco will require “a couple of months” to recover from knee surgery following his Catalunya MotoGP accident, according to team boss Lucio Cecchinello.

The Frenchman suffered injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments, along with damage to the medial meniscus, after crashing during the Catalunya restart and becoming tangled in the rear wheel of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati.

“I'm pleased to say that I had a personal talk with the doctor who will make the surgery in a few days to the knee of Zarco,” Cecchinello told MotoGP.com on Thursday at Mugello.

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda.
Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda.
© Gold and Goose

“He said that he has no doubt that Johann will be back at 100% - the knee will be perfectly recovered 100% after the surgery.

The LCR team owner explained that doctors are waiting until after the operation before confirming a more precise timetable.

“The doctor said that he preferred to wait for the surgery and then he will be more precise on the recovery time.

“But it's a couple of months, definitely.

“It needs a couple of months because physiologically there is a certain time that you cannot speed up.”

Former LCR rider Cal Crutchlow has been drafted in to replace Zarco this weekend.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is also absent from the Italian Grand Prix due to back injuries suffered in a huge accident that stopped the original Catalunya race.

“Alex feels slightly better day by day,” said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

“We need to wait two weeks, then he will make some exams, and we will evaluate his condition, I think, before Brno. The priority is that day by day the recovery goes well.”

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will take Marquez’s place this weekend.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Johann Zarco faces “couple of months” recovery after Catalunya MotoGP injuries
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Official: Cal Crutchlow makes surprise LCR MotoGP return as Johann Zarco stand-in
8h ago
Cal Crutchlow
MotoGP News
Gresini confirms Alex Marquez’s replacement for Italian MotoGP
27/05/26
Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
MotoGP News
LCR Honda still searching for Johann Zarco MotoGP replacement for "upcoming races"
26/05/26
Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Rivola: MotoGP should close Acosta red flag loophole
22/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ezpeleta defends third restart decision at Catalunya MotoGP
22/05/26
Alex Marquez's Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gresini confirms upcoming MotoGP races Alex Marquez will miss after horror crash
21/05/26
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox