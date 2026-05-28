Alex Marquez details first thoughts about horror Catalunya MotoGP crash

Alex Marquez has spoken about his crash at the Catalan Grand Prix for the first time

Alex Marquez bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Alex Marquez bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez has opened up on his horror crash at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix for the first time in a new YouTube video.

The four-time grand prix winner was involved in a terrifying collision with Pedro Acosta’s KTM during the Catalan Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez suffered multiple fractures in the crash, but was operated on in hospital in Barcelona on the Sunday evening after the race and discharged on Monday afternoon.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

He will be absent for at least this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix and next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

‘I asked to see the crash in hospital’

Speaking in a new YouTube video about the Barcelona weekend, Marquez says he asked to see the crash when he was in hospital as he couldn’t remember fully what had happened.

“When I arrived at the hospital, I think it was 3:30 in the afternoon, [was] about when I started to remember everything 100%,” he began.

“And I asked to see the crash because I more or less had flashes, but I didn’t remember them 100%, and I asked to see the crash for what it had been like.

“And at that time, I honestly realised how lucky I had been to avoid the wall on the right of [the track], how I entered the track at that moment, how I fell…

“That’s when I became aware of all the good fortune I had.

"I was discharged on Monday morning and travelled to Madrid. I got home and felt unwell.

“The medication reduces the pain, but it increases significantly.”

Alex Marquez crash at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Marquez crash at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Talking about his recovery, he added: “It's not an injury where, for example, last year you hurt your finger, and you fall, and you automatically think about recovering.

“It’s a crash where the impact is so great that you have to kind of re-land on the ground.

“It's a process of about a week for the body to return somewhat to normal, with a lot of pain.

“It's not when, but how. Being 100% prepared, coming back and knowing that you don't have any injuries and that you can give 100% on the track.”

Alex Marquez details first thoughts about horror Catalunya MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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