Fabio Quartararo “had goosebumps” passing Alex Marquez MotoGP crash scene

Fabio Quartararo says it was tough to restart the Catalan Grand Prix

Aftermath of Alex Marquez crash at the 2026 Catalan Grand Prix
Aftermath of Alex Marquez crash at the 2026 Catalan Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose
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Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says it was tough to restart the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after passing by the Alex Marquez crash site.

The Gresini Ducati rider suffered a terrifying collision with KTM’s Pedro Acosta on the back straight between Turns 9 and 10 on lap 12 of the grand prix.

Acosta’s bike lost power due to an electrical issue, with Alex Marquez unable to avoid him, before being sent into a sickening crash.

Marquez suffered multiple fractures, but has had successful surgery and is set to leave hospital on Monday afternoon.

The race was restarted, but stopped again for a crash involving Johann Zarco, before a second restart was ordered.

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“Not easy to restart after crossing the bridge at Turn 10, looking at Alex on the floor,” Fabio Quartararo said.

“I had goosebumps. Then the second restart, the most dangerous thing is the start and I don’t like it.

“But I hope, and I wish, all a speedy recovery to the riders that are injured. So, not an easy day.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha “didn’t find any way to make a step forward”

The 2021 world champion had been having a difficult race before it was stopped for the first time, with Quartararo running in 14th at the red flag.

The restart allowed him to make gains, with penalties ultimately promoting him to fifth at the chequered flag.

While he was helped by there being more Michelin rubber down for the second restart, he admits Yamaha didn’t actually make any steps forward with its bike.

“I’m a bit tired, because we did half a race in the first start, so we left rubber on the track,” he said.

“Automatically, in the third restart, there was more grip on the track.

“The bike completely changed in a better way.

“But it’s always the same; we didn’t find any way to make a step forward.

“Then our turning, the top speed. So, we are really far away, and we have no idea how to improve. So, I’m a bit tired.”

Should the 2026 Catalan MotoGP have been restarted?

Fabio Quartararo “had goosebumps” passing Alex Marquez MotoGP crash scene
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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