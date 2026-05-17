Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi emerged with an enlarged 15-point MotoGP World Championship title lead after Sunday's Grand Prix in Catalunya.
Following two restarts, the Aprilia rider took the chequered flag in sixth place.
However, six post-race penalties were then applied - one (Ai Ogura) for causing a crash, plus five for low tyre pressure - moving Bezzecchi up to fourth place.
That is still his worst grand prix result of the season, but it came in a race where team-mate and closest rival Jorge Martin failed to score after a clash with Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.
Martin began the race just two points behind Bezzecchi.
Fabio di Giannantonio's first victory since 2023 moves the VR46 rider to within 26-points of Bezzecchi in third, while Pedro Acosta's DNF - after the contact from Ogura - leaves him 50-points adrift.
Fermin Aldeguer jumps five places after being promoted to second in the grand prix following Joan Mir's tyre pressure penalty.
Maverick Vinales and wildcard Augusto Fernandez score their first points of the year.
Injured reigning champion Marc Marquez is now 85-points behind Bezzecchi. It remains to be seen if the Ducati rider will be fit to return at Mugello later this month....
Catalunya: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|142
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|127
|(-15)
|3
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|116
|(-26)
|4
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|92
|(-50)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|77
|(-65)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|68
|(-74)
|7
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-75)
|8
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|63
|(-79)
|9
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|57
|(-85)
|10
|^5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|47
|(-95)
|11
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|43
|(-99)
|12
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|39
|(-103)
|13
|^3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-105)
|14
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|37
|(-105)
|15
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|36
|(-106)
|16
|˅5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-108)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|17
|(-125)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|11
|(-131)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|(-133)
|20
|NA
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-137)
|21
|NA
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-138)
|22
|˅2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-138)
|23
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-140)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie