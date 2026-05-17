Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
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Marco Bezzecchi emerged with an enlarged 15-point MotoGP World Championship title lead after Sunday's Grand Prix in Catalunya.

Following two restarts, the Aprilia rider took the chequered flag in sixth place.

However, six post-race penalties were then applied - one (Ai Ogura) for causing a crash, plus five for low tyre pressure - moving Bezzecchi up to fourth place.

That is still his worst grand prix result of the season, but it came in a race where team-mate and closest rival Jorge Martin failed to score after a clash with Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Martin began the race just two points behind Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio's first victory since 2023 moves the VR46 rider to within 26-points of Bezzecchi in third, while Pedro Acosta's DNF - after the contact from Ogura - leaves him 50-points adrift.

Fermin Aldeguer jumps five places after being promoted to second in the grand prix following Joan Mir's tyre pressure penalty.

Maverick Vinales and wildcard Augusto Fernandez score their first points of the year.

Injured reigning champion Marc Marquez is now  85-points behind Bezzecchi. It remains to be seen if the Ducati rider will be fit to return at Mugello later this month....

Catalunya: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)142 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)127(-15)
3^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)116(-26)
4˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)92(-50)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)77(-65)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)68(-74)
7=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-75)
8^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)63(-79)
9˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)57(-85)
10^5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)47(-95)
11^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)43(-99)
12˅2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)39(-103)
13^3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-105)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)37(-105)
15˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)36(-106)
16˅5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-108)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*17(-125)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)11(-131)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)9(-133)
20NAMaverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-137)
21NAAugusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-138)
22˅2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-138)
23˅2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-140)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026?

Ya
75% (24 votes)
Tidak
25% (8 votes)
Total votes: 32
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Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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