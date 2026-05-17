Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties

Marco Bezzecchi emerged with an enlarged 15-point MotoGP World Championship title lead after Sunday's Grand Prix in Catalunya.

Following two restarts, the Aprilia rider took the chequered flag in sixth place.

However, six post-race penalties were then applied - one (Ai Ogura) for causing a crash, plus five for low tyre pressure - moving Bezzecchi up to fourth place.

That is still his worst grand prix result of the season, but it came in a race where team-mate and closest rival Jorge Martin failed to score after a clash with Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Martin began the race just two points behind Bezzecchi.

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Fabio di Giannantonio's first victory since 2023 moves the VR46 rider to within 26-points of Bezzecchi in third, while Pedro Acosta's DNF - after the contact from Ogura - leaves him 50-points adrift.

Fermin Aldeguer jumps five places after being promoted to second in the grand prix following Joan Mir's tyre pressure penalty.

Maverick Vinales and wildcard Augusto Fernandez score their first points of the year.

Injured reigning champion Marc Marquez is now 85-points behind Bezzecchi. It remains to be seen if the Ducati rider will be fit to return at Mugello later this month....

Catalunya: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 142 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 127 (-15) 3 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 116 (-26) 4 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 92 (-50) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 77 (-65) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 68 (-74) 7 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-75) 8 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 63 (-79) 9 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 57 (-85) 10 ^5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 47 (-95) 11 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 43 (-99) 12 ˅2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39 (-103) 13 ^3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-105) 14 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 37 (-105) 15 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 36 (-106) 16 ˅5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-108) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 17 (-125) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 11 (-131) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 (-133) 20 NA Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-137) 21 NA Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-138) 22 ˅2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-138) 23 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-140)

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^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026? Ya 75% (24 votes) Tidak 25% (8 votes) Total votes: 32 Register or Log In to vote



