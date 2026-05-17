Gresini issues Alex Marquez update after Catalunya MotoGP accident

Gresini Ducati has issued the following statement on the condition of Alex Marquez following his huge accident in Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP.

The Sprint race winner hit the back of race leader Pedro Acosta when the KTM rider suffered a technical issue heading onto the back straight.

The impact sent Alex Marquez veering across the track before falling from his GP26 at high speed.

The Spaniard was treated at the track before being 'taken to hospital for further examination':

‘Alex Marquez physical conditions update: Marginal fracture of C7; further evaluation will be completed next week. Right clavicle fracture; it will be stabilized with a plate. He will undergo surgery today by the team at Hospital General de Catalunya. #GetWellSoonAlex.

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Debris from Marquez's broken bike hit the likes of Fabio di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco and Raul Fernandez.

Zarco went on to suffer a nasty accident during the restart and is being treated for left leg injuries.

di Giannantonio won the second restart, despite a hand injury.

