2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results

Race results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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A dramatic afternoon in Barcelona ends with Fabio di Giannantonio winning a twice-restarted Catalunya MotoGP.

With team boss Valentino Rossi looking on, di Giannantonio - riding in pain after being hit by debris from Alex Marquez’s earlier race-stopping accident - passed long time leader Pedro Acosta with three laps to go.

"First of all, I really hope that everyone is safe," di Giannantonio said in parc ferme, after his first win since Qatar 2023.

Acosta then lost further places to Honda’s Joan Mir and Fermin Aldeguer, who completed the podium, before being clipped by Ai Ogura during a pass at the final corner of the race and crashing out.

Post-race penalties

Ogura was later penalised by the FIM Stewards, costing him fourth, while six riders are under investigation for possible tyre-pressure penalties: Podium finisher Joan Mir, plus Pecco Bagnaia, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins and Jack Miller.

The initial race was halted on lap 12 after a shocking accident for Alex Marquez, who clipped the back of race leader Acosta after the KTM rider suffered a technical issue.

Marquez, described as conscious, was taken to hospital.

The restart saw another scary multi-rider incident when Johann Zarco crashed in the braking zone for Turn 1, taking down Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

Zarco became tangled in Bagnaia’s rear wheel as bikes and riders tumbled through the gravel trap.

Zarco is also ‘conscious’ and undergoing further treatment in the medical centre.

Friendly fire at Aprilia

The third restart saw drama of a different kind when Raul Fernandez clashed with fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, leaving the title contender on the ground at Turn 5.

Martin’s fifth crash of the weekend occurred while holding second place behind Acosta, which would have put him on course to re-take the world championship lead from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

An official post-race test, the last of the 1000cc era, takes place at the track on Monday.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results (Pending Tyre-Pressure penalties)

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)20m 6.243s
2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.250s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.466s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+4.320s
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+4.679s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.876s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+4.971s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.137s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+5.377s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+6.839s
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+6.916s
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+7.160s
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+10.147s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.452s
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+11.808s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+15.066s
17Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+16.245s
N/CJorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+58.592s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF

*Rookie

Warm-up:

Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.

Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.

Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.

However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.

All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.624s4/6355k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.104s6/6354k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.151s6/6354k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.226s5/6359k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.352s4/6358k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.422s6/6354k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.448s6/6358k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.453s6/6354k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.472s5/6353k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.480s4/6355k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.499s4/6358k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.668s6/6354k
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.706s4/6355k
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.760s4/6356k
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.782s4/6356k
16Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+0.942s5/6351k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.025s6/6352k
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.060s5/6354k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.091s5/6358k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.292s5/6356k
21Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.298s6/6355k
22Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.726s4/4350k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race?

Pedro Acosta
7% (8 votes)
Marco Bezzecchi
20% (24 votes)
Pecco Bagnaia
3% (4 votes)
Fabio di Giannantonio
2% (2 votes)
Jorge Martin
34% (41 votes)
Alex Marquez
28% (34 votes)
Ai Ogura
4% (5 votes)
Other (tell us in the comments section)
2% (2 votes)
Total votes: 120
Register or Log In to vote

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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