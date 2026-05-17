2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results
Race results from the 2026 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 of 22.
A dramatic afternoon in Barcelona ends with Fabio di Giannantonio winning a twice-restarted Catalunya MotoGP.
With team boss Valentino Rossi looking on, di Giannantonio - riding in pain after being hit by debris from Alex Marquez’s earlier race-stopping accident - passed long time leader Pedro Acosta with three laps to go.
"First of all, I really hope that everyone is safe," di Giannantonio said in parc ferme, after his first win since Qatar 2023.
Acosta then lost further places to Honda’s Joan Mir and Fermin Aldeguer, who completed the podium, before being clipped by Ai Ogura during a pass at the final corner of the race and crashing out.
Post-race penalties
Ogura was later penalised by the FIM Stewards, costing him fourth, while six riders are under investigation for possible tyre-pressure penalties: Podium finisher Joan Mir, plus Pecco Bagnaia, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins and Jack Miller.
The initial race was halted on lap 12 after a shocking accident for Alex Marquez, who clipped the back of race leader Acosta after the KTM rider suffered a technical issue.
Marquez, described as conscious, was taken to hospital.
The restart saw another scary multi-rider incident when Johann Zarco crashed in the braking zone for Turn 1, taking down Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini.
Zarco became tangled in Bagnaia’s rear wheel as bikes and riders tumbled through the gravel trap.
Zarco is also ‘conscious’ and undergoing further treatment in the medical centre.
Friendly fire at Aprilia
The third restart saw drama of a different kind when Raul Fernandez clashed with fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, leaving the title contender on the ground at Turn 5.
Martin’s fifth crash of the weekend occurred while holding second place behind Acosta, which would have put him on course to re-take the world championship lead from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
An official post-race test, the last of the 1000cc era, takes place at the track on Monday.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results (Pending Tyre-Pressure penalties)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|20m 6.243s
|2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.250s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.466s
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+4.320s
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+4.679s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+4.876s
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+4.971s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.137s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+5.377s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+6.839s
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+6.916s
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+7.160s
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+10.147s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.452s
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+11.808s
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+15.066s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+16.245s
|N/C
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+58.592s
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
*Rookie
Warm-up:
Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.
Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.
Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.
Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.
However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.
All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.624s
|4/6
|355k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.104s
|6/6
|354k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.151s
|6/6
|354k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.226s
|5/6
|359k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.352s
|4/6
|358k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.422s
|6/6
|354k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.448s
|6/6
|358k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.453s
|6/6
|354k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.472s
|5/6
|353k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.480s
|4/6
|355k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.499s
|4/6
|358k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.668s
|6/6
|354k
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.706s
|4/6
|355k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.760s
|4/6
|356k
|15
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.782s
|4/6
|356k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+0.942s
|5/6
|351k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.025s
|6/6
|352k
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.060s
|5/6
|354k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.091s
|5/6
|358k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.292s
|5/6
|356k
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.298s
|6/6
|355k
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.726s
|4/4
|350k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.
Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.