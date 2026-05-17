2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results

A dramatic afternoon in Barcelona ends with Fabio di Giannantonio winning a twice-restarted Catalunya MotoGP.

With team boss Valentino Rossi looking on, di Giannantonio - riding in pain after being hit by debris from Alex Marquez’s earlier race-stopping accident - passed long time leader Pedro Acosta with three laps to go.

"First of all, I really hope that everyone is safe," di Giannantonio said in parc ferme, after his first win since Qatar 2023.

Acosta then lost further places to Honda’s Joan Mir and Fermin Aldeguer, who completed the podium, before being clipped by Ai Ogura during a pass at the final corner of the race and crashing out.

Post-race penalties

Ogura was later penalised by the FIM Stewards, costing him fourth, while six riders are under investigation for possible tyre-pressure penalties: Podium finisher Joan Mir, plus Pecco Bagnaia, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins and Jack Miller.

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The initial race was halted on lap 12 after a shocking accident for Alex Marquez, who clipped the back of race leader Acosta after the KTM rider suffered a technical issue.

Marquez, described as conscious, was taken to hospital.

The restart saw another scary multi-rider incident when Johann Zarco crashed in the braking zone for Turn 1, taking down Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

Zarco became tangled in Bagnaia’s rear wheel as bikes and riders tumbled through the gravel trap.

Zarco is also ‘conscious’ and undergoing further treatment in the medical centre.

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Friendly fire at Aprilia

The third restart saw drama of a different kind when Raul Fernandez clashed with fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, leaving the title contender on the ground at Turn 5.

Martin’s fifth crash of the weekend occurred while holding second place behind Acosta, which would have put him on course to re-take the world championship lead from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

An official post-race test, the last of the 1000cc era, takes place at the track on Monday.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Race Results (Pending Tyre-Pressure penalties) Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 20m 6.243s 2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.250s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.466s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +4.320s 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +4.679s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.876s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +4.971s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.137s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +5.377s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +6.839s 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +6.916s 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +7.160s 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +10.147s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +10.452s 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +11.808s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +15.066s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +16.245s N/C Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +58.592s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie

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Warm-up:

Joan Mir returns to the top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

The factory Honda rider, quickest in Saturday's final practice, could only qualify tenth and then didn’t get beyond turn one of the Sprint after being hit by Brad Binder’s fallen bike.

Mir finished Sunday's ten-minute warm-up 0.142s clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (13th in the Sprint) with Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi in third.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Pole qualifier and Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM, with Sprint winner Alex Marquez only 15th for Gresini Ducati.

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Bezzecchi starts the race two points clear of team-mate Jorge Martin, who suffered his fourth crash of the weekend in the Sprint. Martin was twelfth in warm-up.

However, the emphasis in warm-up was on controlling tyre wear, already an issue in the Sprint and set to be a critical factor for the 25-lap grand prix.

All riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre for warm-up, with a mix of soft and medium fronts.

2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'39.624s 4/6 355k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.104s 6/6 354k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.151s 6/6 354k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.226s 5/6 359k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.352s 4/6 358k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.422s 6/6 354k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.448s 6/6 358k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.453s 6/6 354k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.472s 5/6 353k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.480s 4/6 355k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.499s 4/6 358k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.668s 6/6 354k 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.706s 4/6 355k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.760s 4/6 356k 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.782s 4/6 356k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +0.942s 5/6 351k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.025s 6/6 352k 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.060s 5/6 354k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.091s 5/6 358k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.292s 5/6 356k 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.298s 6/6 355k 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.726s 4/4 350k

* Rookie

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Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is missing this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery to remove two damaged screws and a bone fragment that had been compressing the radial nerve in his arm.

Marquez’s foot fracture suffered at Le Mans was also stabilised.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is returning to action after missing the past three grands prix due to a similar screw issue.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his second wildcard entry of the season.

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Who will win the 2026 Catalan MotoGP race? Pedro Acosta 7% (8 votes) Marco Bezzecchi 20% (24 votes) Pecco Bagnaia 3% (4 votes) Fabio di Giannantonio 2% (2 votes) Jorge Martin 34% (41 votes) Alex Marquez 28% (34 votes) Ai Ogura 4% (5 votes) Other (tell us in the comments section) 2% (2 votes) Total votes: 120 Register or Log In to vote