Jorge Martin apologises to Aprilia after angry Catalunya MotoGP pit reaction

Jorge Martin publicly apologised for his angry reaction inside the Aprilia garage following Sunday’s Catalan MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
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Jorge Martin publicly apologised to Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora for his angry reaction after Sunday’s Catalan MotoGP.

Martin was left furious after crashing from second place following contact with fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez on the opening lap of the final restart.

The Trackhouse rider continued, while Martin remounted at the back of the field and remained there for the rest of the race.  The FIM MotoGP Stewards ruled no further action.

After parking his RS-GP outside the factory Aprilia garage, Martin sarcastically applauded before entering the pit box, where Bonora and Massimo Rivola attempted to calm him down.

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“Completely unnecessary”

“Today my story is completely secondary, my thoughts are with Alex and to Johann,” began Martin, speaking to MotoGP.com.

“I had the potential for sure for the victory. But this is racing. Anyway, ‘ll take the positives. That I was fast.

“I also want to say that I'm really disappointed about how I entered the box.

“I tried to relax during the race, but as soon as I entered [the garage] everything went high again, the tension.

“I went to apologise to Paolo Bonora because I pushed him, but this was completely unnecessary.”

“I looked for him in his office but he wasn't [there] so I will go now,” he added.

Rivola was earlier filmed making his feelings about the Fernandez move clear to Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.

Martin’s crash was especially costly since he had been on course to erase the two-point deficit to team-mate and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Instead, Bezzecchi finished fifth and could yet inherit third place depending on potential tyre pressure penalties hanging over Joan Mir and Pecco Bagnaia.

Martin declined to comment on whether Fernandez should have been penalised.

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Jorge Martin apologises to Aprilia after angry Catalunya MotoGP pit reaction
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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