2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results

Following Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Barcelona for the last official test with 1000cc machines.

Testing is split into two sessions: The first is from 10:00am-1:00pm and the second from 1:20pm-6:00pm.

Sunday’s race winner Fabio di Giannantonio, plus Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez are all absent from the test due to injuries.

Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez and Zarco were injured in separate race-stopping accidents on Sunday, while di Giannantonio went on to claim victory despite a hand injury when he was hit by debris from Marquez’s bike.

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Reigning champion Marc Marquez missed the race weekend after shoulder and foot surgery.

The next post-race test, after the Czech Grand Prix in mid-June, will be with the 2027-spec 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres.

Round seven of the world championship takes place at Mugello later this month.

3pm Results

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

There have still been no riders on track in Session 2 due to the rain, with many teams already calling an end to testing.

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2026 Official Catalunya Test: Combined Times (3pm) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1m38.767s Session 1 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m38.831s Session 1 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1m38.884s Session 1 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1m38.957s Session 1 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1m39.007s Session 1 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1m39.061s Session 1 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1m39.083s Session 1 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1m39.128s Session 1 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1m39.254s Session 1 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1m39.319s Session 1 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1m39.559s Session 1 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1m39.622s Session 1 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m39.762s Session 1 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1m39.843s Session 1 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1m39.857s Session 1 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m39.943s Session 1 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1m39.992s Session 1 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1m40.024s Session 1 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1m40.052s Session 1

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

2pm Results

Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Session 2 began at 1:20pm, but rain in Barcelona means no riders have been on track.

Due to the weather, some teams, such as Aprilia and KTM have already decided to finish testing.

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Jorge Martin was taken to hospital for further checks after a morning fall - no fractures were found.

1pm Results - End of Session 1

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Catalunya MotoGP pole position qualifier Pedro Acosta leaps up the timesheets to lead Session 1 of the Monday test.

The factory KTM rider was 0.064s ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, with Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini in third.

Session 2 starts at 1:20pm and runs until 6pm...

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2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 1pm (End of Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^17 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1m38.767s 27/28 355.2 2 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.064s 12/30 347.2 3 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.117s 14/25 351.7 4 ^2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.190s 28/40 352.9 5 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.240s 35/36 345.0 6 ^7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.294s 33/38 352.9 7 ˅4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.316s 29/35 349.5 8 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.361s 40/41 349.5 9 ˅2 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.487s 32/41 350.6 10 ˅6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.552s 9/23 354.0 11 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.792s 15/40 352.9 12 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.855s 17/28 350.6 13 ^6 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.995s 31/32 348.3 14 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.076s 24/41 354.0 15 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.090s 3/32 350.6 16 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.176s 13/32 346.1 17 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.225s 6/15 347.2 18 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.257s 29/39 345.0 19 ˅3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.285s 38/45 343.9

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.

= Rider has the same position since previous hour.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.

* Rookie



Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

12pm Results

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini continue to lead the timesheets, with Sunday's podium finishers Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia now up to third and fourth.

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Jorge Martin brought out the red flags after suffering his sixth accident of the weekend.

Aprilia report that examinations at the medical centre Martin's left elbow and right leg "revealed no visible fractures, but it was decided to take Martin to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona for further tests."

2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 12pm (Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m38.831s 12/22 347.2 2 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.053s 14/15 351.7 3 ^2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.313s 24/25 349.5 4 ^9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.488s 9/12 352.9 5 ^12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.496s 14/21 345.0 6 ^2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.511s 25/26 352.9 7 ˅4 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.593s 16/29 350.6 8 ˅4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.728s 15/24 352.9 9 ˅3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.735s 25/26 349.5 10 ^2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.791s 17/19 350.6 11 ^3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.012s 24/25 354.0 12 ˅5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.026s 3/20 350.6 13 ^5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.072s 17/23 352.9 14 ˅5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.112s 13/26 346.1 15 ˅5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.161s 6/15 347.2 16 ˅1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.224s 21/32 343.9 17 ˅6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.260s 10/26 345.0 18 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.336s 7/13 352.9 19 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.749s 9/20 348.3

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.

= Rider has the same position since previous hour.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.

* Rookie



Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

11am Results

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 11am (Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m38.831s 12/13 341.7 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.380s 8/9 351.7 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.593s 16/18 350.6 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.728s 15/17 352.9 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.802s 10/14 348.3 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.897s 14/16 347.2 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.026s 3/9 350.6 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.030s 8/16 352.9 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.112s 13/16 346.1 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.161s 6/10 347.2 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.260s 10/14 345.0 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.341s 8/9 350.6 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.377s 4/5 351.7 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.506s 4/13 354.0 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.662s 13/15 343.9 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.749s 9/15 348.3 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.904s 10/11 345.0 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.803s 7/10 349.5 19 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) No Time

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

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