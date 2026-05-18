2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results
Hourly results during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test in Catalunya.
Following Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Barcelona for the last official test with 1000cc machines.
Testing is split into two sessions: The first is from 10:00am-1:00pm and the second from 1:20pm-6:00pm.
Sunday’s race winner Fabio di Giannantonio, plus Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez are all absent from the test due to injuries.
Alex Marquez and Zarco were injured in separate race-stopping accidents on Sunday, while di Giannantonio went on to claim victory despite a hand injury when he was hit by debris from Marquez’s bike.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez missed the race weekend after shoulder and foot surgery.
The next post-race test, after the Czech Grand Prix in mid-June, will be with the 2027-spec 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres.
Round seven of the world championship takes place at Mugello later this month.
3pm Results
There have still been no riders on track in Session 2 due to the rain, with many teams already calling an end to testing.
2026 Official Catalunya Test: Combined Times (3pm)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1m38.767s
|Session 1
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m38.831s
|Session 1
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1m38.884s
|Session 1
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1m38.957s
|Session 1
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1m39.007s
|Session 1
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1m39.061s
|Session 1
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1m39.083s
|Session 1
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1m39.128s
|Session 1
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1m39.254s
|Session 1
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1m39.319s
|Session 1
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1m39.559s
|Session 1
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1m39.622s
|Session 1
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m39.762s
|Session 1
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1m39.843s
|Session 1
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1m39.857s
|Session 1
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m39.943s
|Session 1
|17
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1m39.992s
|Session 1
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1m40.024s
|Session 1
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1m40.052s
|Session 1
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
2pm Results
Session 2 began at 1:20pm, but rain in Barcelona means no riders have been on track.
Due to the weather, some teams, such as Aprilia and KTM have already decided to finish testing.
Jorge Martin was taken to hospital for further checks after a morning fall - no fractures were found.
1pm Results - End of Session 1
Catalunya MotoGP pole position qualifier Pedro Acosta leaps up the timesheets to lead Session 1 of the Monday test.
The factory KTM rider was 0.064s ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, with Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini in third.
Session 2 starts at 1:20pm and runs until 6pm...
2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 1pm (End of Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^17
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1m38.767s
|27/28
|355.2
|2
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.064s
|12/30
|347.2
|3
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.117s
|14/25
|351.7
|4
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.190s
|28/40
|352.9
|5
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.240s
|35/36
|345.0
|6
|^7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.294s
|33/38
|352.9
|7
|˅4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.316s
|29/35
|349.5
|8
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.361s
|40/41
|349.5
|9
|˅2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.487s
|32/41
|350.6
|10
|˅6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.552s
|9/23
|354.0
|11
|˅3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.792s
|15/40
|352.9
|12
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.855s
|17/28
|350.6
|13
|^6
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.995s
|31/32
|348.3
|14
|˅3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.076s
|24/41
|354.0
|15
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.090s
|3/32
|350.6
|16
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.176s
|13/32
|346.1
|17
|˅2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.225s
|6/15
|347.2
|18
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.257s
|29/39
|345.0
|19
|˅3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.285s
|38/45
|343.9
^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position since previous hour.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
12pm Results
Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini continue to lead the timesheets, with Sunday's podium finishers Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia now up to third and fourth.
Jorge Martin brought out the red flags after suffering his sixth accident of the weekend.
Aprilia report that examinations at the medical centre Martin's left elbow and right leg "revealed no visible fractures, but it was decided to take Martin to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona for further tests."
2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 12pm (Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m38.831s
|12/22
|347.2
|2
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.053s
|14/15
|351.7
|3
|^2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.313s
|24/25
|349.5
|4
|^9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.488s
|9/12
|352.9
|5
|^12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.496s
|14/21
|345.0
|6
|^2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.511s
|25/26
|352.9
|7
|˅4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.593s
|16/29
|350.6
|8
|˅4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.728s
|15/24
|352.9
|9
|˅3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.735s
|25/26
|349.5
|10
|^2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.791s
|17/19
|350.6
|11
|^3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.012s
|24/25
|354.0
|12
|˅5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.026s
|3/20
|350.6
|13
|^5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.072s
|17/23
|352.9
|14
|˅5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.112s
|13/26
|346.1
|15
|˅5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.161s
|6/15
|347.2
|16
|˅1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.224s
|21/32
|343.9
|17
|˅6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.260s
|10/26
|345.0
|18
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.336s
|7/13
|352.9
|19
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.749s
|9/20
|348.3
^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position since previous hour.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
11am Results
2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 11am (Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1m38.831s
|12/13
|341.7
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.380s
|8/9
|351.7
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.593s
|16/18
|350.6
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.728s
|15/17
|352.9
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.802s
|10/14
|348.3
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.897s
|14/16
|347.2
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.026s
|3/9
|350.6
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.030s
|8/16
|352.9
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.112s
|13/16
|346.1
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.161s
|6/10
|347.2
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.260s
|10/14
|345.0
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.341s
|8/9
|350.6
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.377s
|4/5
|351.7
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.506s
|4/13
|354.0
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.662s
|13/15
|343.9
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.749s
|9/15
|348.3
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.904s
|10/11
|345.0
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+2.803s
|7/10
|349.5
|19
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|No Time
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)