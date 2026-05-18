2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results

Hourly results during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test in Catalunya.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Following Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP, teams and riders returned to Barcelona for the last official test with 1000cc machines.

Testing is split into two sessions: The first is from 10:00am-1:00pm and the second from 1:20pm-6:00pm.

Sunday’s race winner Fabio di Giannantonio, plus Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez are all absent from the test due to injuries.

Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez and Zarco were injured in separate race-stopping accidents on Sunday, while di Giannantonio went on to claim victory despite a hand injury when he was hit by debris from Marquez’s bike.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez missed the race weekend after shoulder and foot surgery.

The next post-race test, after the Czech Grand Prix in mid-June, will be with the 2027-spec 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres.

Round seven of the world championship takes place at Mugello later this month.

3pm Results

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

There have still been no riders on track in Session 2 due to the rain, with many teams already calling an end to testing.

2026 Official Catalunya Test: Combined Times (3pm)

PosRiderNatTeamTime 
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1m38.767sSession 1
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m38.831sSession 1
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1m38.884sSession 1
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1m38.957sSession 1
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1m39.007sSession 1
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1m39.061sSession 1
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)1m39.083sSession 1
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1m39.128sSession 1
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1m39.254sSession 1
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1m39.319sSession 1
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1m39.559sSession 1
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1m39.622sSession 1
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m39.762sSession 1
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1m39.843sSession 1
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1m39.857sSession 1
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m39.943sSession 1
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1m39.992sSession 1
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1m40.024sSession 1
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1m40.052sSession 1

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

2pm Results

Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Session 2 began at 1:20pm, but rain in Barcelona means no riders have been on track. 

Due to the weather, some teams, such as Aprilia and KTM have already decided to finish testing.

Jorge Martin was taken to hospital for further checks after a morning fall - no fractures were found.

1pm Results - End of Session 1

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Catalunya MotoGP pole position qualifier Pedro Acosta leaps up the timesheets to lead Session 1 of the Monday test.

The factory KTM rider was 0.064s ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, with Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini in third.

Session 2 starts at 1:20pm and runs until 6pm...

2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 1pm (End of Session 1)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1m38.767s27/28355.2
2˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.064s12/30347.2
3˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.117s14/25351.7
4^2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.190s28/40352.9
5=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.240s35/36345.0
6^7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.294s33/38352.9
7˅4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.316s29/35349.5
8^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.361s40/41349.5
9˅2Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.487s32/41350.6
10˅6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.552s9/23354.0
11˅3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.792s15/40352.9
12˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.855s17/28350.6
13^6Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.995s31/32348.3
14˅3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.076s24/41354.0
15˅3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.090s3/32350.6
16˅2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.176s13/32346.1
17˅2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.225s6/15347.2
18˅1Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.257s29/39345.0
19˅3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.285s38/45343.9

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position since previous hour.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
 

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

12pm Results

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini continue to lead the timesheets, with Sunday's podium finishers Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia now up to third and fourth.

Jorge Martin brought out the red flags after suffering his sixth accident of the weekend. 

Aprilia report that examinations at the medical centre Martin's left elbow and right leg "revealed no visible fractures, but it was decided to take Martin to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona for further tests."

2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 12pm (Session 1)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m38.831s12/22347.2
2=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.053s14/15351.7
3^2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.313s24/25349.5
4^9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.488s9/12352.9
5^12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.496s14/21345.0
6^2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.511s25/26352.9
7˅4Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.593s16/29350.6
8˅4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.728s15/24352.9
9˅3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.735s25/26349.5
10^2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.791s17/19350.6
11^3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.012s24/25354.0
12˅5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.026s3/20350.6
13^5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.072s17/23352.9
14˅5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.112s13/26346.1
15˅5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.161s6/15347.2
16˅1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.224s21/32343.9
17˅6Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.260s10/26345.0
18^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.336s7/13352.9
19˅3Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.749s9/20348.3

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position since previous hour.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
 

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

11am Results

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test: 11am (Session 1)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1m38.831s12/13341.7
2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.380s8/9351.7
3Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.593s16/18350.6
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.728s15/17352.9
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.802s10/14348.3
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.897s14/16347.2
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.026s3/9350.6
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.030s8/16352.9
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.112s13/16346.1
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.161s6/10347.2
11Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.260s10/14345.0
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.341s8/9350.6
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.377s4/5351.7
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.506s4/13354.0
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.662s13/15343.9
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.749s9/15348.3
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.904s10/11345.0
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.803s7/10349.5
19Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)No Time  

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.536s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Will Aprilia win its first ever MotoGP riders' title in 2026?

Ya
79% (30 votes)
Tidak
21% (8 votes)
Total votes: 38
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2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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