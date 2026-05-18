Fabio di Giannantonio to miss Catalunya MotoGP test

Fabio di Giannantonio will not ride in Monday’s Catalunya MotoGP test.

Fabio di Giannantonio hits by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio hits by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
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Fabio di Giannantonio will miss Monday’s official Catalunya MotoGP test following his dramatic grand prix victory on Sunday.

The Italian secured his and VR46's first MotoGP win since 2023 despite a hand injury suffered during the initial start.

The injury occurred when di Giannantonio was struck by the front wheel and suspension of Alex Marquez's destroyed Ducati following the opening-lap crash (pictured).

di Giannantonio defied the pain to take the race lead with three laps to go in the final restart.

A VR46 statement read:

“After yesterday’s crash at the #CatalanGP, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and Fabio Di Giannantonio have agreed not to participate in today’s test day at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya and to focus on recovery ahead of the next GP.”

di Giannantonio joins Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez in missing the final official test of the 1000cc era.

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli will be VR46's only rider on track, with his satellite-spec GP25 machine.

Fabio di Giannantonio to miss Catalunya MotoGP test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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