Johann Zarco ‘more scared than hurt’ after Catalunya MotoGP crash

Johann Zarco says he is ‘more scared than hurt’ following his scary crash at Turn 1 during the twice red-flagged MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

The race was red-flagged on lap 12 of 24 for a terrifying collision involving Pedro Acosta, whose KTM encountered an issue, and Gresini’s Alex Marquez on the back straight between Turns 9 and 10.

Alex Marquez suffered several fractures and is due for surgery on Sunday evening.

On this restart, Johann Zarco collided with Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia at Turn 1 at the start, and got tangled up with the latter’s factory Ducati.

The LCR rider was taken to hospital for checks, and posted an updated in his native French as he awaited further tests.

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“Don't worry, we're still waiting for the test results,” Zarco said.

“I'm wearing a neck brace, but it's more of a nuisance than anything else.

“It's mainly the knee; the ligaments have torn, but the femur isn't broken.

“There’s a small fracture at the bottom of the fibula, on the outside of my left ankle. I’ll keep you posted.

“Just to reassure you anyway: more scare than harm, let’s say.

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“I’ll keep you posted. I’ll be staying at the hospital tonight because they want to keep me under observation, and then we’ll see.”

Zarco, Bagnaia, Marini, Turn 1 accident, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

LCR issued an official statement on his condition late on Sunday evening.

"Following a crash during the second start of Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, French rider Johann Zarco, who was transported to the Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya, sustained injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and to the medial meniscus.

"He also suffered a small fibula tear in the ankle area.

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"Zarco will remain overnight under observation and will travel to France on Monday to consult with specialists and assess the next steps in his recovery.

"The entire Castrol Honda LCR team wishes Johann Zarco a speedy recovery and will continue to provide updates on his condition."

The incident at Turn 1 on Sunday has prompted calls for MotoGP to make changes to the approach to the corner to avoid similar happening in future.