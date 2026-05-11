Johann Zarco, Jonathan Rea team up for Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours campaign

Honda will go for a fifth successive Suzuka 8 Hours win with Zarco and Rea as part of its line-up this year

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Honda has announced that MotoGP winner Johann Zarco and World Superbike legend Jonathan Rea will team up together to defend its Suzuka 8 Hours crown in 2026.

The Japanese manufacturer has been unstoppable at the iconic enduro in recent years, scoring victories in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Johann Zarco helped the marque to two of those wins in 2024 and 2025, and will return again in 2026 to go for a third successive victory.

He will partner six-time World Superbike champion and Honda test rider Jonathan Rea, who last won at Suzuka in 2019 with Kawasaki.

Rea previously won Suzuka with Honda in 2012.

The pair will join Honda veteran Takumi Takahashi on the factory-spec Fireblade.

Zarco said: “I am truly happy to return to the Suzuka 8 Hours again this year as a member of Honda HRC.

“Winning last year’s eight-hour race was a special honour for me, and I will give everything I have again this year to aim for the top step of the podium.

“In addition to Takumi, Rea, a highly experienced and reliable rider, will join us as a new team-mate this year.

“I am confident that we can become an even stronger team. I look forward to seeing everyone at Suzuka.”

Rea, who will be making his first Suzuka outing since 2022, added: “I am sincerely happy to return once again to this historic eight-hour endurance race as a Honda HRC rider.

“I am also proud to compete as part of a team that has achieved the outstanding feat of four consecutive victories.

“Although it has been some time since I last competed in an eight-hour race, there is no doubt about the potential of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at Suzuka Circuit.

“Together with Takumi and Zarco, I will give everything to take victory.”

Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini had recently ruled himself out of campaigning the 8 Hours with HRC, owing to difficulties in matching bike set-up to his height relative to his team-mates.

The Japanese brand has also confirmed the line-ups for its other entries.

The SDG Team HARC-Pro will field Teppei Nagoe, Keito Abe and Yuki Kunii, while F.C.C. TSR Honda France will run Alan Techer, Corentin Perolari and John McPhee.

The Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo squad will run former Moto3 race winner Khairul Idham Pawi, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Md. Adenanta Putra.

The 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours will take place on 5 July.

Johann Zarco, Jonathan Rea team up for Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours campaign
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco fastest in France MotoGP Practice, Marc Marquez in Q1
08/05/26
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco punished for ‘unsafe’ practice start at Le Mans MotoGP
08/05/26
Johann Zarco, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: Rain sets up chance of “unbelievable” Le Mans MotoGP repeat
07/05/26
Johann Zarco, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Did Honda’s Jerez MotoGP result flatter to deceive?
05/05/26
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP star explains unique reason he'll likely miss Suzuka 8 Hours
04/05/26
Luca Marini, Johann Zarco, 2025 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP helmet radio makes a “big step” at Jerez test
30/04/26
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox