Johann Zarco, Jonathan Rea team up for Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours campaign

Honda has announced that MotoGP winner Johann Zarco and World Superbike legend Jonathan Rea will team up together to defend its Suzuka 8 Hours crown in 2026.

The Japanese manufacturer has been unstoppable at the iconic enduro in recent years, scoring victories in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Johann Zarco helped the marque to two of those wins in 2024 and 2025, and will return again in 2026 to go for a third successive victory.

He will partner six-time World Superbike champion and Honda test rider Jonathan Rea, who last won at Suzuka in 2019 with Kawasaki.

Rea previously won Suzuka with Honda in 2012.

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The pair will join Honda veteran Takumi Takahashi on the factory-spec Fireblade.

Zarco said: “I am truly happy to return to the Suzuka 8 Hours again this year as a member of Honda HRC.

“Winning last year’s eight-hour race was a special honour for me, and I will give everything I have again this year to aim for the top step of the podium.

“In addition to Takumi, Rea, a highly experienced and reliable rider, will join us as a new team-mate this year.

“I am confident that we can become an even stronger team. I look forward to seeing everyone at Suzuka.”

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Rea, who will be making his first Suzuka outing since 2022, added: “I am sincerely happy to return once again to this historic eight-hour endurance race as a Honda HRC rider.

“I am also proud to compete as part of a team that has achieved the outstanding feat of four consecutive victories.

“Although it has been some time since I last competed in an eight-hour race, there is no doubt about the potential of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at Suzuka Circuit.

“Together with Takumi and Zarco, I will give everything to take victory.”

Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini had recently ruled himself out of campaigning the 8 Hours with HRC, owing to difficulties in matching bike set-up to his height relative to his team-mates.

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The Japanese brand has also confirmed the line-ups for its other entries.

The SDG Team HARC-Pro will field Teppei Nagoe, Keito Abe and Yuki Kunii, while F.C.C. TSR Honda France will run Alan Techer, Corentin Perolari and John McPhee.

The Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo squad will run former Moto3 race winner Khairul Idham Pawi, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Md. Adenanta Putra.

The 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours will take place on 5 July.