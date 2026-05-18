Gresini gives positive Alex Marquez update after shocking Catalunya MotoGP crash

Gresini says Alex Marquez has been successfully operated on and will return home today following his terrifying crash at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider was involved in a horrible collision with KTM’s Pedro Acosta on lap 12 of last Sunday’s grand prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Acosta’s KTM suffered an electrical issue exiting Turn 9, which meant he lost power on the back straight, with Alex Marquez unable to react in time and avoid hitting the bike ahead.

Marquez speared off to the left of the circuit and was sent into a violent incident, and was taken to hospital for checks.

He suffered multiple fractures, but was in good spirits in hospital ahead of surgery to stabilise the injuries.

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Gresini has now confirmed that the operation was a success and Marquez is due to leave hospital today (Monday 18 May).

In a brief social media post, the team wrote: “Alex Marquez successfully underwent surgery last night for a fracture of his right clavicle, which was stabilised with the insertion of a plate, by Anna Carreras, David Benito, and Paula Barragan at Hospital General de Catalunya.

“He will leave the hospital later this afternoon.”

Gresini has not set out a recovery timeline for Marquez, with the next race coming in two weeks at the Italian Grand Prix.

Team boss Michele Masini told the official MotoGP website on Monday: "We had a video call a few minutes ago with Alex. It was really nice for us, for our hearts, to see him with his humour.

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"The surgery went well to the collarbone. Now he will receive the ok to leave the hospital in a few hours so he can fly home. Then he will will receive another examination from tomorrow onwards.

"So, at the end, he is fine enough and I think the next days we will receive some further updates."

Alex Marquez’s injuries come as elder brother Marc Marquez required surgery on a fractured foot from a crash at the French Grand Prix.

He also had the shoulder he injured last October operated on due to a damaged screw touch the radial nerve in his arm.

Alex Marquez bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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No update on Johann Zarco yet on Monday

The Catalan Grand Prix was restarted following the Marque/Acosta incident, though was red-flagged again after a collision involving Johann Zarco, Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia at Turn 1.

Zarco and LCR reported on Sunday night that he had “sustained injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and to the medial meniscus”, as well as a “small fibula tear in the ankle area”.

He remained in hospital overnight, but there has yet to be a follow-up on his condition.

When he posted on his social media on Sunday night, Zarco said he’d “more a scare, than harm”.

VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio was struck by debris from the Marquez/Acosta crash but went on to win the grand prix after it was restarted again following the Zarco incident.

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However, Di Giannantonio is sitting out Monday’s test at Barcelona due to an injury to his hand from the Marquez/Acosta crash.

Johann Zarco crashes at the 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose