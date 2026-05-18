Jorge Martin taken to hospital after crash in Catalunya MotoGP test

Aprilia says Jorge Martin has suffered fractures after a crash at the Catalunya MotoGP test, following checks at a local hospital.

The 2024 world champion has endured a bruising week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which included a double non-score in the sprint and grand prix.

Jorge Martin crashed on Friday morning during FP1 and tangled with his bike at Turn 12, with the Spaniard later admitting he had thoughts of Luis Salom’s fatal incident from 10 years ago.

He crashed again in Practice, which consigned him to a Q1 place, while a third fall occurred towards the end of the opening qualifying segment.

Martin then crashed in the sprint while running sixth, before a podium chance was stripped from him on the first lap of the restarted grand prix when a collision with Raul Fernandez took him down.

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Having scored a double victory for Aprilia just a week prior at Le Mans, Martin’s crash tally for his time in Barcelona has now swollen to six following a fall on Monday in the post-race test.

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin crash red-flags test session

Martin crashed at the fast Turn 7 inside the second hour of running on Monday morning, with the session briefly red-flagged.

Reports from the scene claimed Martin was taken to the medical centre via ambulance and was placed in a neck brace.

Aprilia later confirmed that no fractures were detected at the medical centre, but he was on his way to hospital for further evaluation.

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The team said: “Following the crash at Turn 7, Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit's medical centre for checks, primarily to his left elbow and right leg.

“Examinations performed at the circuit's medical centre revealed no visible fractures, but it was decided to take Martin to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona for further tests.”

An update at 2:45pm local time in Spain from Aprilia noted that he had been cleared of any fractures.

"Dear Media, following the tests that Jorge Martin underwent at the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​no fractures were found."

Martin was plagued by injuries last year, with the Spaniard only competing in seven rounds due to multiple spells on the sidelines.

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He also missed the first pre-season test this winter due to surgery on pre-existing injuries in December.

After his bruising Catalan Grand Prix weekend, Martin is 15 points off of championship leader and team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the standings.

In other injury news, Gresini reported on Monday that Alex Marquez has undergone successful surgery and will leave hospital later today following his horrifying crash with Pedro Acosta on Sunday.

LCR is yet to provide any further details on Johann Zarco’s condition following his Turn 1 crash.

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin clash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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