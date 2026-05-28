Marc Marquez cleared to start Italian MotoGP weekend

Marc Marquez has been declared fit to ride ahead of the Italian MotoGP weekend.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been declared fit to ride ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix (29–31 May).

Marc Marquez has been sidelined since Saturday at the French Grand Prix (9 May) when he fractured a bone in his right foot. 

That fracture required surgery, which kept him out of the French Grand Prix on 10 May as well as the Catalan Grand Prix weekend on 15–17 May, and the Spaniard also underwent surgery to remove a loose screw in his right shoulder that had been determined the cause of his underwhelming start to the season as it pressed on a nerve in his shoulder but only when riding.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider confirmed earlier this week that he would be making his return to racing at Mugello this weekend for his team’s home race, although this was pending a medical review on Thursday morning (28 May).

Marquez has now passed that medical assessment this morning and has therefore been cleared to ride. However, he will have to have his condition reassessed after FP1 on Friday morning to reconfirm his ability to complete the weekend.

Marquez is not the only returning rider this weekend as Cal Crutchlow is set to line up for the first time since 2023 as he replaces the injured Johann Zarco.

Zarco was one of two riders to be injured at the Catalan MotoGP a couple of weeks ago, the Frenchman sustaining knee ligament damage when he crashed at the first corner on the first of two restarts. Zarco’s injury will also keep him out of the Suzuka 8 Hours, where Honda confirmed today he will be replaced by Somkiat Chantra.

The restart Zarco crashed in came after a crash for Alex Marquez which resulted in several injuries for the Gresini Racing rider after he hit the back of Pedro Acosta’s KTM, which encountered a technical problem. Marquez’s injuries included a fracture to his C7 vertebra as he tumbled down the grass along the side of the back straight between turns nine and 10. He will be replaced by Michele Pirro in Italy.

Marc Marquez cleared to start Italian MotoGP weekend
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia sets scorching Panigale lap ahead of Italian MotoGP
25/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco “didn't do anything wrong” in Catalunya MotoGP crash
20/05/26
Zarco falls into Bagnaia, Marini. Turn 1, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia fears injury after Catalunya MotoGP: “Something isn't right”
20/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
2026 Official Catalunya MotoGP Test - Results (Final)
18/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Catalunya: 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after penalties
17/05/26
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
UPDATED 2026 Catalunya MotoGP Race Results after penalties
17/05/26
di Giannantonio, Mir, Aldeguer, podium, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox