Marc Marquez “proceeding with caution” ahead of Mugello MotoGP return

Marc Marquez says that he is “proceeding with all due caution” ahead of a planned MotoGP return at Mugello this weekend.

The reigning champion skipped the recent Catalunya round after fracturing his foot in the Le Mans Sprint race.

That injury also prompted Marquez to bring forward a ‘secret’ shoulder operation to relieve a compressed radial nerve in his arm.

Pending a medical check on Thursday, the Spaniard will now be back on track for Ducati's home event, where he took a double victory last season.

Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"The recovery is progressing as planned, I've gone back to training normally over the last few days and I will be on track mainly to test my actual feelings and physical condition aboard the Desmosedici GP,” Marc Marquez said.

“Both surgeries went well, but we are proceeding with all due caution and with the final medical checks at the track.

“Mugello is an incredible track, to be honest also a very demanding one, but the support of all the Ducatisti will be an extra motivational booster to do well".

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Before Marquez’s 2025 sweep, team-mate Pecco Bagnaia had won his home Italian round for the previous three seasons.

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"The Italian GP at Mugello is always a special moment of the season,” Bagnaia said.

“There isn't much to say about the track, it's one of the most beautiful on the calendar, one of those where going fast truly gives you that little something extra. Then there's the support and affection of the fans, an incredible energy.”

Bagnaia completed a dramatic Catalunya event with Ducati Lenovo’s first podium of the season, despite a heavy impact on his wrist and neck during Johann Zarco’s Turn 1 accident.

“I'm ready and we keep working hard with the whole Team. I can't wait to get on track: the podium in Barcelona, post-race, was a peculiar feeling, but it was needed for all the crew, especially after a day like the last Sunday with so many incidents,” Bagnaia said.

The factory Ducati duo will start the weekend just eighth and ninth, respectively, in the world championship standings.

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Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race? Choices Pedro Acosta (KTM) Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) Jorge Martin (Aprilia) Marc Marquez (Ducati) Ai Ogura (Aprilia) Other