Official: Cal Crutchlow makes surprise LCR MotoGP return as Johann Zarco stand-in

Three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow will make a surprise return to the LCR Honda squad as Johann Zarco’s replacement at the Italian Grand Prix.

Johann Zarco is out indefinitely as he awaits surgery on his knee following a horrifying accident at the Catalan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman got tangled up in Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati in a multi-rider incident at Turn 1.

Cal Crutchlow wins for LCR Honda, Phillip Island 2016. © Gold and Goose

With Aleix Espargaro recovering from injury following a testing crash earlier this year, and Takaaki Nakagami fully focused on 850cc development, LCR had few available options from Honda to replace Zarco.

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On Wednesday, former LCR rider Cal Crutchlow was reported as testing at Misano as part of plans to stand in for Zarco this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

LCR has now confirmed those plans.

“First of all, I wish Johann Zarco a smooth recovery,” Crutchlow said.

“As a rider, it’s never easy to face situations like these. As for this weekend, I have great memories with LCR; the years we spent together were amazing.

“So, when I received the call to replace Zarco, I felt privileged and honoured, and I had to give it a try.

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“We know it will be an intense weekend, but I’m ready to give my best alongside the rest of the team and make the most of it. Let’s see how it goes!”

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR team boss, added: “We are all with Johann Zarco and wish him a strong recovery.

“In our effort to replace Johann, we feel fortunate to be able to count on our former rider Cal Crutchlow, with whom we have shared many great moments and with whom we have always maintained a strong bond.

“We would like to thank him for his availability, and we will do our best to make the most of this time together while Zarco recovers.”

At this stage, LCR is yet to confirm whether or not Crutchlow will also be in place for next week's Hungarian Grand Prix.

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Who is Cal Crutchlow?

Crutchlow made his MotoGP debut in 2011 with the Tech3 Yamaha squad and scored his premier class podiums in 2012.

For 2014, Crutchlow moved to the factory Ducati team, though this partnership only lasted a season before he moved to LCR to ride factory-supported Honda bikes.

In 2016, Crutchlow became the first British rider to win a MotoGP race since 1981 when he triumphed in a wet Czech Grand Prix. He added a second to his tally later that year in Australia.

Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow

He won a third and final grand prix in Argentina in 2018, and would retire from full-time racing at the end of 2020, having spent six years with LCR.

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Crutchlow joined Yamaha as a test rider for 2021, taking part in a handful of races as a stand-in over the next three seasons.

He made his last appearance in Yamaha colours in 2023 at the Japanese Grand Prix, scoring points in 13th.

A hand injury in recent years forced Crutchlow to scale back his riding involvement in MotoGP.