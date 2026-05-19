LCR issues fresh Johann Zarco update, lengthy MotoGP absence expected

LCR Honda has issued a fresh update on Johann Zarco following his Catalunya MotoGP crash

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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The LCR Honda MotoGP team says Johann Zarco is set to have knee surgery in the coming weeks following his scary crash at the 2026 Catalan Grand Prix.

The French rider was involved in a tangle with Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini at the first corner of the restarted Catalan Grand Prix.

He got his leg tangled with Bagnaia’s Ducati, and was subsequently taken to hospital for evaluation before returning home to France on Monday evening.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

In a new update, Johann Zarco has visited a knee specialist in Lyon, but will have to wait several weeks before undergoing surgery to allow his injuries to heal.

After he undergoes surgery, a timeline will be outlined for his return.

“On Tuesday, 19th May, Johann Zarco visited Doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon, a world-renowned consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Centre Orthopedique Santyin Lyon, France, specialising in the management of knee ligament injuries and sports trauma, to further assess his physical condition,” the team said.

“Following a thorough examination, it is estimated that he will need to wait a couple of weeks before undergoing surgery for the damage to his ligaments, allowing the initial trauma and other injuries to his knee some time to heal before the procedure.

“Following the surgery, a detailed recovery plan will be established, allowing the medical team to evaluate a possible timeline for his return.

“The whole Castrol Honda LCR team is in close contact with Johann Zarco and will continue to provide updates as the date gets closer.”
 

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Zarco will be absent from the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Mugello at the end of the month.

This is paired with the Hungarian Grand Prix the following week, with three more races scheduled between then and the summer break in mid-July.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Zarco admitted he regretted taking the restart following the first red flag for the Alex Marquez/Pedro Acosta incident.

Marquez has undergone surgery on several fractures and has now returned home to continue his recovery.

Gresini has not issued a timeline for when Marquez can be expected to return to racing.

In this article

LCR issues fresh Johann Zarco update, lengthy MotoGP absence expected
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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