Valentino Rossi “helped a lot” as Ducati MotoGP star revels in “dream” win

Fabio Di Giannantonio has credited his Catalan Grand Prix win to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi

Fabio Di GIannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Fabio Di GIannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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Fabio Di Giannantonio says MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi “helped us a lot” to score his Catalan Grand Prix win, as he revels in “something I could never dream about”.

The VR46 team signed Fabio Di Giannantonio in an eleventh-hour deal at the end of the 2023 campaign, weeks after his maiden win, having lost his place at Gresini to Marc Marquez.

Di Giannantonio has since gone on to earn factory-spec Ducati machinery with VR46, and is currently the brand’s leading rider in standings.

Twice a podium finisher prior to the Catalan Grand Prix, Di Giannantonio brushed off a scary incident involving Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta to score his second career MotoGP victory in a shortened race.

Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio hit by debris from Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

His, as well as VR46’s, first since 2023, Di Giannantonio did so with nine-tiime grand prix world champion Valentino Rossi in attendance.

Speaking about this, and his celebrations with Rossi, he said: “It’s amazing to have Vale here.

“He helped us so much during the weekend, and celebrating with him, a win, is something I could never dream about.

“So, for it to happen, it was amazing. When I stopped, it was a pretty emotional moment on track [with him].

“It’s been a crazy day, believe me, a crazy day. But I’m happy for many things.”

Is Di Giannantonio a legitimate title contender now?

Amid a tough start to the campaign for Ducati at large, Di Giannantonio’s consistency means he is just 24 points behind championship leader Marco Bezzecchi after six rounds.

While he says his aim this year was to be in a leading position in the standings, Di Giannantonio believes it’s too early to talk about his title prospects.

“Well, for sure, the goal of this season for me was to try to reach this kind of title [championship contender], let’s say,” he said.

“I think I have a great opportunity this year with a great team, with a great bike, so I’m giving it my all to be that competitive, to be a title contender.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think we are doing a good job - not a great job, because we are third at the moment.

“But we are doing a good job. We are trying to be as close possible to the Aprilias.

“And, yeah, I just want to continue working.

“I think also it’s a bit early to make some sentences about this season, but for sure we’ve shown an amazing level at all the tracks we’ve been to until now.

“And the goal is to continue like this. I want to continue growing, learning, for the team, for the bike, for myself, and try to be a better rider.

“Then, for sure, when you work in this way, it can be the way to be a title contender. So, let’s keep working.”

Is Fabio Di Giannantonio a 2026 MotoGP title contender?

Valentino Rossi “helped a lot” as Ducati MotoGP star revels in “dream” win
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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