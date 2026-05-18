Luca Marini: Suzuka “flashback” after Johann Zarco’s Catalunya MotoGP accident

Caught up in Johann Zarco’s nasty Catalunya MotoGP restart accident, Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia were first on the scene to try and help the injured Frenchman.

Both Italians were taken down after Zarco hit the back of Bagnaia as the field funnelled into the tight first corner.

Zarco’s leg became trapped in the back wheel of Bagnaia’s machine before tumbling through the gravel trap.

The LCR Honda rider was later diagnosed with knee ligament injuries and a ‘small fibula tear’, but was able to leave hospital on Monday afternoon and travel to France, where he will consult with a knee specialist.

Marini said the immediate aftermath of the accident reminded him of his own Suzuka testing crash last year, when he sustained a dislocated left hip, knee ligament damage, fractures to the sternum and collarbone, and a collapsed lung.

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Luca Marini calls for medical assistance for Johann Zarco, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“First, it's important to say that I hope for the best, a speedy recovery and especially come back at 100%, for Alex and Johann,” Marini told MotoGP.com.

“I saw really well the incident with Johann. It was a pretty tough moment. It comes in my mind also the flashback of my incident at Suzuka.

“But fortunately for him, the ambulance was there quite quickly, also the doctors. So I hope that the pain was not for a long time, at least. And I hope that he can come back quickly.”

Luca Marini, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Like Bagnaia, Marini then had to return to action for the third and final race start.

“Unfortunately, on the second bike, my clutch was new and there was a really bad start. I lost many positions,” said Marini, who finished eighth, but was later promoted to sixth by the post-race penalties.

“But I'm satisfied with the job that we did during the weekend. I started very badly on Friday and Saturday, then the bike has improved so much and today I was really riding well.

“It was just a pity that at the start I lost so many positions.”

Marini also congratulated Honda team-mate Joan Mir for his second-place finish, although the former world champion was among those later penalised for low tyre pressure.

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“Congrats also to Joan because he did an amazing race,” Marini said.

“Second place is a fantastic result for us and is the good kick that we need to keep pushing to end this season in the best way because we have so many races still to do.”

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