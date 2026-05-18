Johann Zarco returns home as LCR gives fresh update after MotoGP crash

LCR has provided a positive update on Johann Zarco, who has left hospital, following his scary crash on Sunday at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman was involved in a collision with Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia at the first corner of the restarted Barcelona race.

Johann Zarco got tangled up with Bagnaia’s stricken Ducati and was caught up in it as he bounced through the gravel.

He had to be taken to hospital for checks, where he remained overnight under observation, though had miraculously avoided serious injury.

In an update on Sunday night, LCR said: “Following a crash during the second start of Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, French rider Johann Zarco, who was transported to the Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya, sustained injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and to the medial meniscus.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He also suffered a small fibula tear in the ankle area.

“Zarco will remain overnight under observation and will travel to France on Monday to consult with specialists and assess the next steps in his recovery.

“The entire Castrol Honda LCR team wishes Johann Zarco a speedy recovery and will continue to provide updates on his condition.”

Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Zarco posted an update from the hospital, noting that he had suffered more of “a scare, than harm”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday afternoon, LCR issued a fresh update, stating that Zarco had left hospital and has returned home to visit a knee specialist to assess the next steps of his recovery.

“After the crash in Barcelona during Sunday’s race, Johann Zarco left Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya on Monday afternoon and travelled to France

“On Tuesday, he will visit the renowned knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon for a further evaluation of his condition and to determine the next steps in his recovery.”

Zarco’s incident came after the race was initially halted due to a serious accident involving Alex Marquez.

Marquez suffered multiple fractures, but has already had successful surgery and is due to leave hospital on Monday to return home.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia has also confirmed on Monday that Jorge Martin has escaped without any fractures from a crash during the test session at Barcelona.

Pecco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose