Gresini confirms Alex Marquez’s replacement for Italian MotoGP

Michele Pirro will be back in Gresini Ducati MotoGP colours for the second time this season.

Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Gresini has confirmed that Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace the injured Alex Marquez in this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

Marquez will miss the next two events, Mugello and Balaton Park, after suffering collarbone and vertebrae injuries in a massive accident at the Catalunya round.

MotoGP rules require teams to make "every reasonable effort to provide a qualified substitute rider to fulfil their entry obligations within 10 days of withdrawal."

Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Alex Marquez's bike, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pirro previously replaced Marquez’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer during the season-opening Thai Grand Prix, while Aldeguer was recovering from leg injuries in winter training.

Riding the satellite-spec GP25, Pirro finished at the back of the field in qualifying and the two races, competing the weekend in 19th. He will now step onto Marquez's Jerez-winning GP26 at Mugello.

Gresini has announced that Pirro will now rejoin the team for this weekend.

Pirro, 39, knows Mugello well from his test riding duties and used to make a regular wildcard entry at his home event, where he has posted five top-ten finishes, including a best of seventh in 2019.

Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
Michele Pirro, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, Ducati’s concession status means he can no longer make wildcard entries and Pirro hasn’t taken part in the Italian Grand Prix since 2023.

Johann Zarco will also miss this weekend’s Mugello round due to injuries in Catalunya.

LCR Honda is still to confirm his replacement.

Who will win the 2026 Italian MotoGP race?

Gresini confirms Alex Marquez’s replacement for Italian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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