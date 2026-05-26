Where one Ducati star is missing to be a regular MotoGP podium contender

Gresini MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer has outlined where he needs to improve to become a regular podium contender in 2026, following his first of the year in Barcelona.

Last year’s top rookie endured a torrid start to the new campaign, after a broken femur in winter training forced him to miss pre-season testing and the opening round in Thailand.

Severely lacking in mileage on the tricky GP25-spec Ducati, Fermin Aldeguer scored his first podium of the season in the shortened Catalan Grand Prix last time out.

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

It marked his first since winning last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix and is a considerable improvement on his previous season-best of eighth.

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Asked how much the podium meant to him, the Gresini rider said: “A lot, because it’s not easy when you are at home and you look at the other riders doing their 100%, and you are on the sofa.

“But I’m working all days with my personal trainer, with my physio, a lot of hours inside the hyperbaric chamber. And also for myself, just continue.”

‘I don’t have the potential yet’

Aldeguer took the chequered flag in Barcelona third, but was promoted to second after a penalty for Honda’s Joan Mir.

Despite the breakthrough, Aldeguer doesn’t believe he is capable of consistently challenging for the podium yet, owing to his physical limitations and lack of experience on the GP25.

“It’s difficult for all parts,” he said about where he struggles on the GP25.

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“First of all, with the injury, we missed the Malaysia test, Thailand test, first race.

“We need more kilometres to arrive at 100%. But we are doing a good job.

“From Brazil, when I started the season, I didn’t feel super comfortable on this bike.

“I miss turning close [tight] on the turns. I miss also this final grip, where last year I was super-fast, and I made the difference.

“But, today, we found some solutions, also in Le Mans, and this is more motivation to continue.”

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Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

He added: “To be honest, I’m not sure that I have the potential to stay in the top three in all of the races. I need more time.

“I think we can stay in the top six. This is a clear goal for me.

“But, we need more time to be closer to the official bikes.

“Also, I need more confidence in myself when I go into left corners, in my physical condition.”

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