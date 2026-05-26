KTM says four MotoGP bikes “fundamental” after Tech3 contract extension

Pit Beirer described having four bikes on the MotoGP grid as “fundamental” for KTM, despite encouraging Tech3 to consider all options before agreeing a new contract extension.

Tech3, now owned by a consortium led by former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner, had been linked with a switch to Honda machinery before deciding on the new KTM deal.

“It's fundamental to work with four bikes,” Beirer said during the announcement of the KTM-Tech3 contract extension.

Pit Beirer (left) during announcement of new KTM-Tech3 MotoGP deal. © Gold and Goose

“You're just really strong if you can rely on four bikes, four riders - but also four crew chiefs, the whole [second] team, and technicians behind them.

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“You have so much more momentum if you have four instead of two. So we wouldn't feel really comfortable going to the future with two bikes.

“That was never really an option.”

KTM told Tech3 “look at all the options”

Nonetheless, KTM emphasised that they had given Steiner the space to make up his own mind and encouraged him to “look at all the options.”

“On the other side, we also had to give Gunther and his team time to choose,” Beirer continued.

“Now I'm even more happy because we didn't make any kind of pressure. We told them, ‘look at all the options’.

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Guenther Steiner and Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon. © Gold and Goose

“But we also made clear our proposal, how our option is looking. And it was always a discussion about, how can we increase the performance?

“That's all we want. And also Gunther wants to have a bike which is performing. And for that, we need to work together. That's very clear.

“You need four boys on the grid to be a strong operation. And that's why we are really happy to announce this partnership.”

KTM is yet to confirm any of its riders for the new 850cc era.

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The factory team is expected to run an all-new Alex Marquez-Fabio di Giannantonio line-up, while KTM has an option on both current Tech3 riders, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini.

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