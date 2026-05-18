Pedro Acosta tops rain-hit Catalunya MotoGP test, Jorge Martin crashes hard

KTM’s Pedro Acosta led the post-race MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which was ended early due to poor weather.

Following a dramatic Sunday at the Catalan Grand Prix, the MotoGP paddock remained at the Barcelona circuit for a day of official testing.

Effectively the final test of the 1000cc era, the field wasted little time in getting out on track when pitlane opened at 10am local time.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta, fresh from a crash at the last corner of the Catalan Grand Prix, would end the morning session fastest with a 1m38.767s.

But with heavy rain falling at the lunch break, this would not be bettered, with no one venturing out in the conditions across the afternoon.

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This led the organisers to end the test an hour earlier than planned.

KTM had little new to try on Monday, with Acosta snatching top spot inside the third hour of the first session.

The day was marred by a crash for 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, who fell at Turn 7 and brought out the red flags.

He had to be taken to the medical centre by ambulance for checks before being transferred to a local hospital for further examination.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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His sixth crash of the Barcelona weekend, Martin was confirmed to have suffered no fractures.

He ended the day down in 17th.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo had a new aero fairing to try on Monday and was second with a 1m38.831s, having led the way inside hour two.

Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini completed the top three from team-mate Maverick Vinales, while Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez was fifth.

He headed team-mate Ai Ogura, while Barcelona podium finisher Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the GP25-spec Gresini Ducati.

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Franco Morbidelli shadowed him in eighth from LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira and Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was 11th on the factory team Aprilia.

Catalan Grand Prix race winner Fabio Di Giannantonio did not take part, after VR46 elected to rest him after he suffered a hand injury in Sunday’s horrifying Alex Marquez crash.

Full 2026 Catalunya MotoGP test results

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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