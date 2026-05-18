Ai Ogura calls Pedro Acosta MotoGP collision a “stupid move”

Ai Ogura accepted responsibility after an impressive recovery in the Catalunya MotoGP was undone by a penalty for a "stupid" final-corner collision with Pedro Acosta.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider charged from 11th on the restart grid, gaining five positions on the opening lap.

After a back-and-forth with eventual podium finisher Fermin Aldeguer, Ogura worked his way past former MotoGP champions Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia as he closed on the leading group.

Meanwhile, Acosta was struggling in the closing laps.

The KTM rider had lost the lead to Fabio di Giannantonio before being overtaken by Joan Mir and Aldeguer on the final lap.

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Ogura then attempted an ambitious move for fourth place at the final corner, but contact sent Acosta crashing out.

Ogura at the tail of a group queued up behind Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"I shouldn't make that move"

The Japanese rider received a three-second post-race penalty for causing the collision.

That initially dropped Ogura from fourth to ninth place before tyre-pressure penalties moved him to eighth.

“It was a strange Sunday, with three starts,” Ogura told MotoGP.com.

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“We had a good pace and towards the end we were able to catch a few riders in the front.

“But the last lap, last corner was just my stupid [mistake].

"I shouldn't make that move.

“At the end, I took one rider out and put myself in ninth.

"So that wasn't good at all.”

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Ogura, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez was also involved in a clash during the race after tangling with fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin on the opening lap.

Fernandez escaped any penalty.

Should the 2026 Catalan MotoGP have been restarted? Choices Yes No