Maverick Vinales: “My body started to remember how to ride a MotoGP bike”

Maverick Vinales says his body “started to remember how to ride the MotoGP bike” during the Catalan MotoGP weekend.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race grid ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race grid ceremony. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Maverick Vinales’ body “started to remember how to ride the MotoGP” during the race weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Catalan track is maybe not considered among the most physical on the MotoGP calendar, but the Catalan Grand Prix weekend was among the most demanding of the season given it was turned into a four-day event by the post-race test on Monday.

Despite the extended period of riding, Vinales – who hadn’t raced since round two in Brazil before the Catalunya race as a result of surgery to address loose metalwork in the shoulder he injured at Sachsenring last July – was able to complete the weekend, including the test, and end the four days with a positive reflection on his physical condition.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Every day better – better and better,” Maverick Vinales said, speaking to MotoGP.com after the test on Monday.

“I’m quite surprised, in a positive way, because the shoulder reacts really good every day.

“Now it’s four days in a row with MotoGP and I have good strength, good mobility – that’s a really good sign. We are on the correct way of the recovery. 

“Every day I felt really good with the bike, seems that my body started to remember how to ride fast the MotoGP.”

Vinales added that he was able to try some new items on the bike during the Monday test.

Maverick Vinales, US MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, US MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Today was a good day, we tried some new stuff that the guys tried in Jerez test and [kept] – I like it, so that’s very positive,” the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider said.

“The team work in a good way. Still I need to find some fine tuning on the setup, but I’m quite positive about the test.”

He added that the new pieces were “new aero and then some different suspension settings that I also like,” and that he will use them in the next race at Mugello if he can.

“If the team is able, so if KTM is able to do the material, I will put it [the new aero and suspension settings], yes, because it’s much better,” he said.

“But in one or two races I will have all the updates and for sure we expect in Mugello to do another step in terms of physical condition, so I’m quite aiming to arrive soon to my best.”

Maverick Vinales: “My body started to remember how to ride a MotoGP bike”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
Acosta, Binder star in Catalunya MotoGP practice: “KTMs are fast here”
15/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP News
KTM "will fight” to keep Tech3 for MotoGP 2027
15/05/26
Tech3 hospitality, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales explains 2027 MotoGP contract situation amid future uncertainty
15/05/26
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP evolution creates “really strange” riding style
14/05/26
Jonas Folger, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales makes Catalunya MotoGP decision: “Strong and motivated”
13/05/26
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech3.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini bemoans KTM “limits” after French MotoGP
12/05/26
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 French MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox