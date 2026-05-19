Brad Binder explains start issue amid KTM reliability nightmare at Catalunya MotoGP

Brad Binder has explained why he came off the grid at the start of the Catalan MotoGP

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Brad Binder says a clutch issue forced him off the grid at the start of the twice-red-flagged MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, as KTM endured a reliability nightmare.

The South African was due to launch from eighth on the grid, but had to come into pitlane seconds before lights out to grab his spare bike.

He later explained that his clutch had burnt out during the sighting lap, which meant he couldn’t shift gears and could stop his RC16.

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Running at the back of the pack at the first red flag, Brad Binder ultimately finished ninth on the road, but was promoted to seventh by post-race penalties.

“Well, I did my sighting lap, and when I arrived to the grid I went to shift down gears and unfortunately my clutch had burnt,” he said.

“So, I had no clutch going into my grid slot. I couldn’t put the bike in neutral and I couldn’t stop.

“So, luckily, the guys from IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) were quick with the gate so I could cut right.

“After that, came in, grabbed my spare bike and went out again.

“However, I was 20-whatever seconds behind last place. All was quite ok.

“After that, came in again. Unfortunately, that crash was insane, looked crazy when I got there.

“So, I’m glad to hear the guys are going to be ok.

“But after that, had the restart, got an insane start; got from 20th into like seventh or eighth place.

“And then obviously red flag. So, started again.

“Got an ok start again and managed to finish the race in ninth. So, chaos weekend. Considering I qualified eighth and I started in 20th twice.”

Binder’s issue came as KTM suffered a reliability nightmare across the Catalan Grand Prix weekend.

Maverick Vinales was forced out of the sprint due to an issue, while Enea Bastianini’s grand prix was ended early when his bike lost power two laps before the first red flag.

Pedro Acosta’s KTM encountered an electrical issue, which led to a loss of power and triggered the violent incident involving Alex Marquez, which brought out the first red flag.

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Hope for Binder amid an uncertain future?

Seventh matched Binder’s best result of a difficult season so far, as he faces an uncertain future in MotoGP.

His place within the factory KTM squad looks to have disappeared, with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio poised for a move.

At present, Binder’s name is not featuring highly on the rider market.

But he is taking positives from the Barcelona weekend, having shown good speed throughout.

“A bit chaotic, but going forward, hopefully we can keep the positives from this weekend because in certain areas of the weekend I had really good pace and speed,” he added.

“So, also I had a really fast lap time in the race.

“So, I feel like we’ve made good inroads, and we just need to put everything together now.”

Has Brad Binder done enough to earn a ride for MotoGP 2027

Brad Binder explains start issue amid KTM reliability nightmare at Catalunya MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta “missing one lap” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint showdown
16/05/26
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta grabs pole, Marco Bezzecchi crashes in Catalunya MotoGP qualifying
16/05/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Acosta, Binder star in Catalunya MotoGP practice: “KTMs are fast here”
15/05/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio makes 2027 MotoGP team decision?
10/05/26
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Interesting” KTM updates have “removed many question marks” at Jerez MotoGP test
28/04/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder “heartbroken” as “win on the cards” slips away
25/04/26
Brad Binder, pit lane, 2026 Spanish MotoGP Sprint.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox