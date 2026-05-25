Toprak: “Big step” at Catalunya MotoGP test, Quartararo data highlights next challenge

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the Catalunya MotoGP weekend believing he made “a really big step” during Monday’s post-race test.

The reigning WorldSBK champion had been shocked by the lack of grip during his first experience of the slippery Barcelona circuit on a MotoGP machine.

Razgatlioglu focused on setup work with Yamaha’s latest V4 chassis and felt clear progress in cornering performance on medium compound tyres.

“I'm happy because we improved a lot, especially with the medium tyre,” Razgatlioglu said. “We made a really big step, especially on corner entry and I feel the bike is a little bit better in turning.

“When the bike turns better, I can also accelerate earlier. My lap time was very consistent: ‘40.0, ‘40.1, ‘40.0 with the medium tyre and riding alone. If I follow, I can do maybe do ‘39.8-7.

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“But when I put a new soft tyre, I did the same lap time.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu eventually finished 19th on the timesheets, 1.257s from leader Pedro Acosta, as lunchtime rain brought the test to an early end.

Data comparisons with Fabio Quartararo highlighted that Razgatlioglu is still reverting to his old WorldSBK habits when using fresh soft tyres for time attacks.

“The biggest problem with the soft is that I'm not keeping the corner speed like with the medium,” Razgatlioglu explained.

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“I’m checking Fabio’s data and Fabio with the soft tyre makes more corner speed. I'm trying, but it's very difficult.

“Talking with my crew chief, Alberto, he's also saying this is true: When I put the soft tyre, immediately my mind is changed. I'm riding a little bit like a Superbike style.

“I'm always asking for grip on the exit but with this Michelin tyre, you need to more keep corner speed and open the throttle slowly.

“I'm doing the opposite, picking up and opening more to try to have more acceleration. So I need to change a little bit the riding style with the soft tyre.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Razgatlioglu added that Quartararo’s qualifying form pays off in the races.

“I’m happy with the medium tyre, because we are very close with the other Yamahas. But we need to improve more with the soft tyre because the qualifying is very important,” he said.

“We need to start in front because Fabio is doing a really good job with the soft tyre over one, two laps. Then in the race he also keeps the pace because he's with the front group.

“I need to learn the riding style with the soft tyre because sometimes forget to keep the corner speed with the soft tyre. With the medium, everything is good, but with the soft it’s difficult.”

Razgatlioglu’s next chance to work on his time attack form will be during this weekend’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello Circuit.

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