Entry list fuels talk of a Marc Marquez return for Mugello MotoGP

Marc Marquez is yet to officially confirm if he will attempt a return to MotoGP action at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

However, according to Motorsport.com, the reigning champion’s name is present on the provisional Mugello entry list.

Marc Marquez missed his home Catalunya round after undergoing double surgery on his right shoulder and foot.

Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

The foot was fractured in a Sprint accident at Le Mans, prompting a planned shoulder operation - to remove damaged screws that were compressing his radial nerve - to be brought forward.

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If he intends to ride this weekend, Marquez, who has undergone two-weeks of rehabilitation, will need to pass a MotoGP medical check on Thursday.

Even if the Spaniard does return, there will still be one Marquez missing with younger brother Alex and LCR’s Johann Zarco confirmed as missing Mugello.

Both were injured in nasty accidents at Catalunya, but their replacements are yet to be announced.

Johann Zarco, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

LCR "working on" Zarco replacement

A Monday update from LCR read: ‘While Johann Zarco is awaiting surgery, the Castrol Honda LCR team is still working on finding his replacement for the upcoming races. More information will be shared soon, once everything is finalised and secured.’

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HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro is currently sidelined by back injuries from a private test at Sepang.

Fellow test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami is available. However, if the Japanese rider was injured during the Mugello event - as happened when he stepped in for Somkiat Chantra at Brno last year - it would jeopardise development of Honda's 850cc project.

Ducati faces a similar dilemma in terms of test rider Michele Pirro potentially replacing Alex Marquez.

However, MotoGP rules require teams to make "every reasonable effort to provide a qualified substitute rider to fulfil their entry obligations within 10 days of withdrawal."

Nakagami will also be in Italy this week to take part in a group test, featuring factory test riders, at Misano.

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Ducati Lenovo has won the Italian Grand Prix for the past four years, with Pecco Bagnaia from 2022-2024, then Marc Marquez last season.

Bagnaia feared he had a wrist injury after being caught up in Zarco’s Turn 1 accident but was able to set a new personal best lap time on a Panigale during training at Misano on the weekend.

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