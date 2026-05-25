Andrea Iannone samples Harley-Davidson ahead of Baggers debut at Italian MotoGP

Andrea Iannone has completed his first Harley-Davidson laps ahead of his Bagger World Cup debut at the Italian MotoGP.

The former MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner last rode at a grand prix weekend during a stand-in appearance for VR46 Ducati at the 2024 Sepang round.

After being left without a WorldSBK seat, Iannone will return to competitive action this weekend during the second round of the inaugural FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Andrea Iannone signs for Niti Racing in the Baggers World Cup.

Iannone got his first taste of the race-prepared Road Glide motorcycle during a test at Misano.

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The machines weigh around 280kg and are powered by 2,152cc engines producing more than 200hp, with top speeds reaching 310km/h (191mph).

“Mugello is the perfect place to start, in front of the Italian fans, on a track I know very well,” said the 36-year-old, when his race seat at Niti Racing was announced.

“I’m not coming here just to participate. I want to understand the bike quickly and be competitive straight away. Let’s see what we can do.”

Andrea Iannone tests for Niti Racing at Misano (@nitiracing_bwc)

Archie McDonald claimed victory in race one of the championship’s inaugural Austin round for Joe Rascal Racing.

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Niti Racing then clinched victory in race two with Oscar Gutierrez.

Iannone joins the team as a third rider alongside Gutierrez and Dimas Ekky Pratama.