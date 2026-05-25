Andrea Iannone samples Harley-Davidson ahead of Baggers debut at Italian MotoGP

Andrea Iannone completes first Harley-Davidson Bagger laps in preparation for this weekend’s debut at Italian MotoGP round.

Andrea Iannone tests for Niti Racing at Misano (@nitiracing_bwc)
Andrea Iannone tests for Niti Racing at Misano (@nitiracing_bwc)
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Andrea Iannone has completed his first Harley-Davidson laps ahead of his Bagger World Cup debut at the Italian MotoGP.

The former MotoGP and WorldSBK race winner last rode at a grand prix weekend during a stand-in appearance for VR46 Ducati at the 2024 Sepang round.

After being left without a WorldSBK seat, Iannone will return to competitive action this weekend during the second round of the inaugural FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Andrea Iannone signs for Niti Racing in the Baggers World Cup.
Andrea Iannone signs for Niti Racing in the Baggers World Cup.

Iannone got his first taste of the race-prepared Road Glide motorcycle during a test at Misano.

The machines weigh around 280kg and are powered by 2,152cc engines producing more than 200hp, with top speeds reaching 310km/h (191mph).

“Mugello is the perfect place to start, in front of the Italian fans, on a track I know very well,” said the 36-year-old, when his race seat at Niti Racing was announced.

“I’m not coming here just to participate. I want to understand the bike quickly and be competitive straight away. Let’s see what we can do.”

Andrea Iannone tests for Niti Racing at Misano (@nitiracing_bwc)
Andrea Iannone tests for Niti Racing at Misano (@nitiracing_bwc)

Archie McDonald claimed victory in race one of the championship’s inaugural Austin round for Joe Rascal Racing.

Niti Racing then clinched victory in race two with Oscar Gutierrez.

Iannone joins the team as a third rider alongside Gutierrez and Dimas Ekky Pratama.

Andrea Iannone samples Harley-Davidson ahead of Baggers debut at Italian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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