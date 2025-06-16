Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”

Maverick Vinales is eager to apply the improvements found at the Aragon test during this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

The Spaniard, who surprised by signing to leave Aprilia for KTM’s factory-supported Tech3 squad after last year’s Mugello round, overcame a tough start to the season to deliver podium pace in Lusail, Jerez, and Le Mans.

However, a poor qualifying at Silverstone and then a crash at Aragon thwarted his chances at the last two events, before Vinales underlined his speed by leading the Monday MotoGP test.

New aerodynamics, which helped the RC16 turn without braking, and the latest iteration of KTM’s mass damper system were among the developments seen on Vinales’ RC16 during that outing.

“I am excited to go to Mugello after such a positive weekend in Aragon and at the test,” said Vinales. “We found the improvements that we needed during the test, so I want to see if we can apply these into the race weekend in Italy.

“In Aragon, we understood that we could be at the level of the top guys, but it is going to be important for us to make the right strategies in qualifying, because our target is clearly to place our bike on the first row.

“I am feeling very positive, the bike is fast, I know that I can be fast, so we just need to put it all together, and hopefully we can have a strong weekend in Italy. Mugello is a very special layout, I am excited to see what awaits us there!”

Tech3 KTM team manager Nicolas Goyon agreed on the importance of qualifying while confirming new parts for this weekend.

“The last stop in Aragon was pretty intensive with a Monday test during which we mainly focused on aero, electronics, and other development parts. Some of them will be used in Italy and will help us understand whether our direction is good or not,” said Goyon.

“Maverick was impressive in the test, finishing at the top of the timesheets, which shows his current good form, and we know he will aim for a top five finish on a track he really enjoys. The key will be once again qualifying, which we need to improve on, and this is why it was one of our focus points during the test.”

Despite his previous top-KTM speed, having scored just eight points in the last two rounds means Vinales has slipped to eleventh in the world championship.

Pedro Acosta is the leading RC16 rider, 28 points ahead of Vinales, in eighth.