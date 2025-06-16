Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision

Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio has said that a decision on who will partner Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac Yamaha in MotoGP next season is expected before the summer break.

Pavesio also indicated that the choice will be between current riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, rather than an all-new Pramac line-up.

Despite losing its 2021 WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu to BMW last season, where he sensationally won the factory’s first crown and is currently fighting for its second, the Turkish star has been tempted back to Yamaha by a factory-supported MotoGP seat at Pramac next year.

“I believe that a rider like Toprak deserves the opportunity to show his talent,” Pavesio said. “We know the way he works. We know the way he rides. We know what he can do.”

But the MotoGP deal means either Miller or Oliveira will need to make way.

“I don't want to benchmark, honestly speaking, Toprak with Miguel or Jack,” he added. “We wanted to have Toprak… [But] this will have a consequence.”

Oliveira’s early campaign was severely disrupted by injury in Argentina.

Miller meanwhile, has injected “energy” into the team and shown flashes of frontrunning form, including fifth in COTA, but has scored just 12 points in the five rounds since.

“Miguel has had a difficult start because of the injury he got in Argentina. Jack has given energy immediately to the project. Maybe some ups and downs. But it can happen - he is also new to the M1.

“We will assess, and we will propose to the one we think can be the best team-mate an option.”

A decision will be made by the MotoGP summer break, which begins after the Brno round on July 20th.

“I think before the summer break it's reasonable to arrive to a conclusion, at least from Yamaha's side,” Pavesio stated.

Fabio Quartararo is currently Yamaha’s top MotoGP rider with tenth in the world championship - including three poles, a podium in Jerez and the race lead at Silverstone. Miller in 16th, Alex Rins in 17th and Oliveira in 22rd.

Four more rounds remain before the Brno deadline.

