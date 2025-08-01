Highly rated American driver emerges as Cadillac F1 contender after revealing talks

Another driver enters the frame to join Cadillac in 2026

Jak Crawford
Jak Crawford

Aston Martin F1 junior Jak Crawford has revealed talks have taken place with Cadillac over a possible race drive in 2026.

Crawford is currently competing in FIA Formula 2 - F1’s main feeder series.

The American sits third in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s round in Budapest, nine points off the lead.

Crawford was let go after spending four years in Red Bull’s junior programme.

He opted to join Aston Martin’s junior programme and tested for them for the first time in 2024.

Crawford recently tested for the team at Zandvoort in May earlier this year.

The 20-year-old believes that winning the F2 title will open up possible opportunities in F1.

“It depends a lot on what I do in Formula 2 this year,” he told Motorsport.com.

“If I can win the championship, it would be great for my career. It could lead to many opportunities, whether [that’s] with a seat on the grid or potentially again reserve driver next year in Formula 1.

“We’re trying to find any space on the grid, whether it’s with Cadillac or Aston Martin or some other teams.”

Crawford also confirmed talks with Cadillac.

He conceded that conversations have been “very slow at the moment”. 

“There have been talks, I’ve been talking, but it’s very slow at the moment,” he added. “From my side, I just need to do a good job in Formula 2.”

“There’s nothing I can do to compete. Actually, the only thing I can do is do well in F2. Other than that, I can’t really do anything else.”

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Cadillac have several options for next year, as several high-profile drivers are available.

In terms of experienced options, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are free agents.

Perez was sacked by Red Bull at the end of 2024 and has been on the sidelines this season.

The Mexican’s financial backing and reputation in F1’s midfield make him a strong contender.

Bottas is also in the frame, having failed to land a full-time seat for 2025.

The 10-time grand prix winner is Mercedes’ test and reserve driver.

Mick Schumacher has held “positive talks” with Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon.

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has also been linked.

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 makes big decision on a controversial rule for showpiece grand prix
2m ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams
F1 News
Max Verstappen faces FIA investigation for bizarre F1 Hungarian GP incident
13m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
25m ago
Lando Norris
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner provides road racing future update: ‘I’m not retiring, but…’
1h ago
Lee Johnston
F1
2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Former Italian MotoGP racer says Marc Marquez should apologise for 2015
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
The door may be open for a joint F1/MotoGP round - but is it really needed?
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton, Valencia 2019
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda: ‘Let’s see if I get the same car’ before comparing to Max Verstappen
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Highly rated American driver emerges as Cadillac F1 contender after revealing talks
2h ago
Jak Crawford
MotoGP News
Extraordinary image of Jack Miller's flying Yamaha after high-speed Suzuka crash
3h ago
Jack Miller