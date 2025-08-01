Aston Martin F1 junior Jak Crawford has revealed talks have taken place with Cadillac over a possible race drive in 2026.

Crawford is currently competing in FIA Formula 2 - F1’s main feeder series.

The American sits third in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s round in Budapest, nine points off the lead.

Crawford was let go after spending four years in Red Bull’s junior programme.

He opted to join Aston Martin’s junior programme and tested for them for the first time in 2024.

Crawford recently tested for the team at Zandvoort in May earlier this year.

The 20-year-old believes that winning the F2 title will open up possible opportunities in F1.

“It depends a lot on what I do in Formula 2 this year,” he told Motorsport.com.

“If I can win the championship, it would be great for my career. It could lead to many opportunities, whether [that’s] with a seat on the grid or potentially again reserve driver next year in Formula 1.

“We’re trying to find any space on the grid, whether it’s with Cadillac or Aston Martin or some other teams.”

Crawford also confirmed talks with Cadillac.

He conceded that conversations have been “very slow at the moment”.

“There have been talks, I’ve been talking, but it’s very slow at the moment,” he added. “From my side, I just need to do a good job in Formula 2.”

“There’s nothing I can do to compete. Actually, the only thing I can do is do well in F2. Other than that, I can’t really do anything else.”

Cadillac’s options for 2026

Cadillac have several options for next year, as several high-profile drivers are available.

In terms of experienced options, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are free agents.

Perez was sacked by Red Bull at the end of 2024 and has been on the sidelines this season.

The Mexican’s financial backing and reputation in F1’s midfield make him a strong contender.

Bottas is also in the frame, having failed to land a full-time seat for 2025.

The 10-time grand prix winner is Mercedes’ test and reserve driver.

Mick Schumacher has held “positive talks” with Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon.

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has also been linked.