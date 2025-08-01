Max Verstappen could have multiple Formula 1 teams to choose from in 2027 as several seats become available, according to Sky TV analyst Martin Brundle.

Verstappen ended speculation about his short-term future on Thursday by confirming he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 season.

However, it remains unclear whether the Dutchman will honour the contract until its expiry at the end of the 2028 season, particularly if Red Bull’s in-house power unit struggles out of the blocks.



Brundle suggested the energy drink giant’s decision to dismiss team principal Christian Horner was key to retaining its star driver amid interest from Mercedes.

2027 exit option for Max Verstappen?

But he believes Verstappen could still leave the team as early as 2027 after he has had a chance to assess the competitive order at the start of the new regulation cycle next year.

“Red Bull were never going to play the card with Christian Horner without ensuring it meant Max would stay. That was as clear as day” the former F1 and sportscar racing driver said on Sky TV. That was as clear as day.

“Max has chosen, on a number of occasions, not to confirm anything.

“The nonsense with yachts and holiday? They all live in Monaco, they only need to cross the street if they want to have a chat!

“I think what Max will do now is: take a view, see what happens. The crystal ball has never been more opaque for a Formula 1 driver because of the changes to the chassis and the power unit in 2026.

"'Who will get it right?'”

A number of driver contracts will be up for renewal after 2026, potentially creating multiple opportunities for Verstappen should he decide to leave Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton’s mega deal with Ferrari is only for two seasons, while Fernando Alonso could also choose to retire after his existing contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes could also re-engage talks with Verstappen for 2027, with Toto Wolff having publicly expressed his interest in poaching him from Milton Keynes.

“He knows that there will be a Ferrari seat, a Mercedes seat, a Red Bull seat and probably an Aston Martin seat available to him in 2027,” said Brundle.