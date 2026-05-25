Honda technical chief warns against judging 2027 MotoGP bikes too early

Honda technical director says it’s ‘worthless’ to compare 850cc MotoGP machines at present.

Honda HRC, MotoGP 2026.
Honda HRC, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

HRC technical director Romano Albesiano says it’s far too early to draw any conclusions about the relative performance of next year’s 850cc MotoGP prototypes.

Honda was the second manufacturer, after KTM, to release images of an 850, which had its debut test at Sepang last December.

Takaaki Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro have since conducted further outings with the new Pirelli-shod bike.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"The project is following the planned schedule. The first motorcycle that was seen is a kind of test bike," Albesiano told Speedweek.com.

"We will introduce new components to this motorcycle step by step. We will probably reach the final version towards the end of the summer. But of course, the motorcycle will continue to evolve."

While no official lap times have been released, the first multi-manufacturer test with 2027 machines, Pirelli tyres and race riders will take place in private after next month’s Brno MotoGP round.

Romano Albesiano, Honda.
Romano Albesiano, Honda.
© Gold and Goose

Manufacturers are sure to be timing their rivals at that test, but Albesiano emphasised: “One should not attach too much importance to the performance figures currently being seen.

"To talk about the performance of this motorcycle - our motorcycle and the motorcycles of the competition - is still very, very, very early... worthless, I would say.

"There's still so much to develop and so many things we need to understand, especially regarding the tyres.”

As such, the true 850cc hierarchy might not be become clear until the winter.

“Perhaps we'll start to understand something at the Sepang test. Not before.”

Aleix Espargaro said at the Catalan MotoGP round that the new 850cc machines will be "a lot more fun" to ride than the present 1000cc bikes.

Who has the best 2026 MotoGP livery?

Honda technical chief warns against judging 2027 MotoGP bikes too early
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Davide Brivio drops big hint about 2027 MotoGP plans
20/05/26
Davide Brivio, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘You can’t fight for podiums like this’: Joan Mir’s warning after Catalan MotoGP
19/05/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: Suzuka “flashback” after Johann Zarco’s Catalunya MotoGP accident
18/05/26
Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Davide Brivio coy on Trackhouse future amid HRC MotoGP rumours
15/05/26
Davide Brivio.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir “leaving Honda”, linked with surprise Gresini seat for MotoGP 2027
15/05/26
Joan Mir, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia: 850cc "hybrid" used to test future MotoGP concepts
14/05/26
850cc Aprilia, Jerez Test.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox