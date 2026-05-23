Aleix Espargaro reacts to Alberto Puig’s new Honda MotoGP role

Aleix Espargaro has praised Alberto Puig’s contribution to Honda’s MotoGP project and insisted the Spaniard will remain “an important guy” inside HRC despite stepping aside as team manager.

On the eve of last weekend’s Catalunya round, Honda confirmed that former grand prix rider Puig will move into a senior advisory role from 2027.

Puig has served as HRC team manager since 2018 when he took over from Livio Suppo.

Alberto Puig, Marc Marquez, 2019 Thai MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Spaniard oversaw Marc Marquez’s final pair of Honda titles and was the only senior team manager to survive the restructuring that followed Marquez’s 2023 departure.

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“Alberto has been amazing [as team manager],” Aleix Espargaro, who became a HRC test rider after retirement at the end of last season, told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard in Catalunya.

“He's a guy who has always been at the rider's side. He's part of HRC, but always super close to the riders, defending them.

“I've been lucky enough to work with him since last season, and he's a really good team manager.

Alberto Puig, HRC. © Gold and Goose

“I know about the HRC news, but Alberto will be here anyway next year.

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"He will remain an important guy inside of the team. Maybe from a different perspective, but Alberto will remain here.”

Puig’s replacement as team manager is still to be confirmed.

However, Davide Brivio is expected to leave Trackhouse Racing and, like Puig, take on a senior HRC position from 2027.

HRC is expected to run an all-new rider line-up of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso next season.

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