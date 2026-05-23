Aleix Espargaro reacts to Alberto Puig’s new Honda MotoGP role

Aleix Espargaro says Alberto Puig will remain a major force inside Honda’s MotoGP project despite his 2027 change of role.

Aleix Espargaro, Alberto Puig, 2025 Spanish MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro, Alberto Puig, 2025 Spanish MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Aleix Espargaro has praised Alberto Puig’s contribution to Honda’s MotoGP project and insisted the Spaniard will remain “an important guy” inside HRC despite stepping aside as team manager.

On the eve of last weekend’s Catalunya round, Honda confirmed that former grand prix rider Puig will move into a senior advisory role from 2027.

Puig has served as HRC team manager since 2018 when he took over from Livio Suppo.

Alberto Puig, Marc Marquez, 2019 Thai MotoGP.
Alberto Puig, Marc Marquez, 2019 Thai MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Spaniard oversaw Marc Marquez’s final pair of Honda titles and was the only senior team manager to survive the restructuring that followed Marquez’s 2023 departure.

“Alberto has been amazing [as team manager],” Aleix Espargaro, who became a HRC test rider after retirement at the end of last season, told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard in Catalunya.

“He's a guy who has always been at the rider's side. He's part of HRC, but always super close to the riders, defending them.

“I've been lucky enough to work with him since last season, and he's a really good team manager.

Alberto Puig, HRC.
Alberto Puig, HRC.
© Gold and Goose

“I know about the HRC news, but Alberto will be here anyway next year.

"He will remain an important guy inside of the team. Maybe from a different perspective, but Alberto will remain here.”

Puig’s replacement as team manager is still to be confirmed.

However, Davide Brivio is expected to leave Trackhouse Racing and, like Puig, take on a senior HRC position from 2027.

HRC is expected to run an all-new rider line-up of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso next season.

Is Fabio Di Giannantonio a 2026 MotoGP title contender?

Aleix Espargaro reacts to Alberto Puig’s new Honda MotoGP role
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
‘You can’t fight for podiums like this’: Joan Mir’s warning after Catalan MotoGP
19/05/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: Suzuka “flashback” after Johann Zarco’s Catalunya MotoGP accident
18/05/26
Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Davide Brivio coy on Trackhouse future amid HRC MotoGP rumours
15/05/26
Davide Brivio.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir “leaving Honda”, linked with surprise Gresini seat for MotoGP 2027
15/05/26
Joan Mir, 2026 French MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP team manager Alberto Puig gets new HRC role for 2027
14/05/26
Alberto Puig, HRC.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir needed stitches after “unexpected” French MotoGP crash
10/05/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox