“Insane” what Valentino Rossi sees trackside at MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio says Valentino Rossi spotted details usually only visible through telemetry data, despite never riding the latest MotoGP machines.

Valentino Rossi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Fabio di Giannantonio was shocked at the level of feedback Valentino Rossi was able to provide after watching trackside at the Catalunya MotoGP.

Diggia, who finished a dramatic weekend with VR46’s first win since 2023, revealed that some of Rossi’s observations were as detailed as the telemetry data.

“Amazing… The eye that he has is insane,” di Giannantonio reported after Friday practice. 

“I was really surprised because he sees things that you can only see on the data.

“He sees these things, and you are like, ‘Were you on track with me?’

Valentino Rossi, trackside, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Valentino Rossi, trackside, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“He’s also able to see a lot of things from the others. So it's really interesting, really helpful and a great opportunity to learn and improve when Vale is here.

“For this, I was asking a lot, ‘when are you coming, when are you coming?’ 

"Not just for his presence, which is huge, because the energy that he brings is amazing, but because you can really improve a lot with Vale in the garage.”

Valentino Rossi’s level of insight is even more remarkable given he hasn’t been on a MotoGP bike since his final race at Valencia in 2021.

The Doctor, therefore, has no first-hand experience of the latest aerodynamic-heavy machines.

Valentino Rossi celebrates di Giannantonio victory, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Valentino Rossi celebrates di Giannantonio victory, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It's like he has this great capacity of understanding easily what's new, also if he didn't try it,” di Giannantonio said.

“You explain, and he gets it, and when he does a comment back, the comment is right. Like if he tried it!

“It's like, ‘wow, how do you do that?’ It's incredible.”

Is Fabio Di Giannantonio a 2026 MotoGP title contender?

“Insane” what Valentino Rossi sees trackside at MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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